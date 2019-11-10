https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Team-Leaders-14823886.php
MVFC Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|10
|1
|126
|12.6
|South Dakota St.
|10
|0
|173
|17.3
|Illinois St.
|10
|1
|178
|17.8
|UNI
|10
|1
|190
|19.0
|Indiana St.
|10
|0
|233
|23.3
|Southern Ill.
|10
|0
|234
|23.4
|Youngstown St.
|10
|0
|294
|29.4
|South Dakota
|10
|0
|319
|31.9
|Western Ill.
|10
|0
|360
|36.0
|Missouri St.
|9
|0
|329
|36.6
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|10
|650
|4,827
|482.7
|South Dakota
|10
|770
|4,594
|459.4
|Southern Ill.
|10
|680
|4,167
|416.7
|South Dakota St.
|10
|600
|4,065
|406.5
|Youngstown St.
|10
|662
|3,909
|390.9
|Indiana St.
|10
|687
|3,275
|327.5
|UNI
|10
|613
|3,227
|322.7
|Illinois St.
|10
|617
|3,223
|322.3
|Western Ill.
|10
|701
|3,219
|321.9
|Missouri St.
|9
|594
|2,438
|270.9
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|10
|455
|2,942
|33
|294.2
|Southern Ill.
|10
|440
|2,220
|22
|222.0
|South Dakota St.
|10
|386
|2,191
|23
|219.1
|South Dakota
|10
|401
|1,937
|17
|193.7
|Youngstown St.
|10
|415
|1,902
|23
|190.2
|Illinois St.
|10
|405
|1,712
|19
|171.2
|Indiana St.
|10
|416
|1,581
|8
|158.1
|UNI
|10
|348
|1,112
|8
|111.2
|Western Ill.
|10
|341
|1,112
|8
|111.2
|Missouri St.
|9
|269
|561
|3
|62.3
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|UNI
|10
|396
|1,162
|8
|116.2
|Illinois St.
|10
|366
|1,176
|5
|117.6
|North Dakota St.
|10
|330
|1,177
|5
|117.7
|South Dakota St.
|10
|373
|1,291
|9
|129.1
|South Dakota
|10
|347
|1,342
|16
|134.2
|Southern Ill.
|10
|378
|1,495
|16
|149.5
|Youngstown St.
|10
|385
|1,694
|18
|169.4
|Indiana St.
|10
|377
|1,793
|19
|179.3
|Western Ill.
|10
|429
|2,074
|23
|207.4
|Missouri St.
|9
|370
|1,978
|23
|219.8
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota
|10
|369
|242
|12
|2,657
|25
|265.7
|UNI
|10
|265
|145
|4
|2,115
|18
|211.5
|Western Ill.
|10
|360
|210
|12
|2,107
|15
|210.7
|Missouri St.
|9
|325
|183
|8
|1,877
|14
|208.6
|Youngstown St.
|10
|247
|146
|4
|2,007
|20
|200.7
|Southern Ill.
|10
|240
|150
|8
|1,947
|17
|194.7
|North Dakota St.
|10
|195
|133
|1
|1,885
|21
|188.5
|South Dakota St.
|10
|214
|128
|6
|1,874
|16
|187.4
|Indiana St.
|10
|271
|167
|10
|1,694
|9
|169.4
|Illinois St.
|10
|212
|108
|9
|1,511
|7
|151.1
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|UNI
|10
|10
|13
|23
|7
|4
|11
|12
|1.20
|North Dakota St.
|10
|6
|11
|17
|4
|1
|5
|12
|1.20
|Youngstown St.
|10
|8
|8
|16
|5
|4
|9
|7
|.70
|Illinois St.
|10
|11
|10
|21
|9
|9
|18
|3
|.30
|South Dakota St.
|10
|6
|13
|19
|11
|6
|17
|2
|.20
|Southern Ill.
|10
|6
|8
|14
|7
|8
|15
|-1
|-0.10
|Missouri St.
|9
|7
|5
|12
|7
|8
|15
|-3
|-0.33
|South Dakota
|10
|6
|9
|15
|11
|12
|23
|-8
|-0.80
|Indiana St.
|10
|8
|7
|15
|14
|10
|24
|-9
|-0.90
|Western Ill.
|10
|8
|4
|12
|12
|12
|24
|-12
|-1.20
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|North Dakota St.
|10
|281
|152
|11
|1,593
|7
|102.10
|South Dakota St.
|10
|277
|159
|13
|1,695
|11
|112.52
|Indiana St.
|10
|246
|138
|7
|1,507
|10
|115.28
|Illinois St.
|10
|317
|185
|10
|1,996
|17
|122.64
|UNI
|10
|290
|176
|13
|1,948
|13
|122.94
|Southern Ill.
|10
|281
|169
|8
|2,053
|15
|133.43
|South Dakota
|10
|371
|236
|9
|2,985
|26
|149.47
|Western Ill.
|10
|320
|199
|4
|2,629
|23
|152.42
|Youngstown St.
|10
|214
|124
|8
|1,851
|21
|155.51
|Missouri St.
|9
|226
|145
|5
|2,158
|18
|166.23
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|10
|18
|500
|27.78
|South Dakota
|10
|14
|287
|20.50
|Western Ill.
|10
|45
|917
|20.38
|Youngstown St.
|10
|25
|504
|20.16
|Illinois St.
|10
|19
|376
|19.79
|South Dakota St.
|10
|27
|500
|18.52
|Southern Ill.
|10
|24
|440
|18.33
|Indiana St.
|10
|32
|585
|18.28
|Missouri St.
|9
|16
|260
|16.25
|UNI
|10
|11
|165
|15.00
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|10
|20
|247
|12.35
|Youngstown St.
|10
|28
|323
|11.54
|South Dakota St.
|10
|22
|251
|11.41
|Southern Ill.
|10
|16
|135
|8.44
|Indiana St.
|10
|14
|110
|7.86
|South Dakota
|10
|8
|52
|6.50
|UNI
|10
|19
|115
|6.05
|Western Ill.
|10
|16
|95
|5.94
|Illinois St.
|10
|13
|38
|2.92
|Missouri St.
|9
|10
|26
|2.60
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|South Dakota St.
|10
|2
|36
|40.17
|South Dakota
|10
|124
|43
|39.98
|Missouri St.
|9
|131
|68
|38.37
|Southern Ill.
|10
|125
|45
|37.89
|Illinois St.
|10
|84
|58
|37.34
|Western Ill.
|10
|195
|67
|36.81
|North Dakota St.
|10
|70
|37
|36.54
|UNI
|10
|146
|60
|35.82
|Indiana St.
|10
|128
|54
|33.78
|Youngstown St.
|10
|134
|54
|32.17
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|10
|611
|2,770
|277.0
|South Dakota St.
|10
|650
|2,986
|298.6
|UNI
|10
|686
|3,110
|311.0
|Illinois St.
|10
|683
|3,172
|317.2
|Indiana St.
|10
|623
|3,300
|330.0
|Youngstown St.
|10
|599
|3,545
|354.5
|Southern Ill.
|10
|659
|3,548
|354.8
|South Dakota
|10
|718
|4,327
|432.7
|Missouri St.
|9
|596
|4,136
|459.6
|Western Ill.
|10
|749
|4,703
|470.3
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|10
|9
|410
|41.0
|Youngstown St.
|10
|5
|327
|32.7
|South Dakota
|10
|8
|325
|32.5
|South Dakota St.
|10
|8
|317
|31.7
|Southern Ill.
|10
|6
|287
|28.7
|UNI
|10
|15
|240
|24.0
|Illinois St.
|10
|12
|226
|22.6
|Western Ill.
|10
|7
|196
|19.6
|Indiana St.
|10
|12
|160
|16.0
|Missouri St.
|9
|6
|134
|14.9
