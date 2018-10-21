https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Team-Leaders-13324551.php
MVFC Team Leaders
|G
|Saf
|Pts
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|7
|0
|89
|12.7
|Illinois St.
|7
|0
|100
|14.3
|South Dakota St.
|6
|0
|123
|20.5
|UNI
|7
|0
|157
|22.4
|Missouri St.
|7
|1
|203
|29.0
|South Dakota
|6
|0
|176
|29.3
|Western Ill.
|7
|0
|206
|29.4
|Youngstown St.
|6
|0
|177
|29.5
|Indiana St.
|7
|0
|209
|29.9
|Southern Ill.
|7
|0
|257
|36.7
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota St.
|6
|390
|3,024
|504.0
|Southern Ill.
|7
|584
|3,088
|441.1
|Illinois St.
|7
|468
|3,031
|433.0
|North Dakota St.
|7
|438
|2,978
|425.4
|South Dakota
|6
|478
|2,530
|421.7
|Indiana St.
|7
|488
|2,868
|409.7
|Youngstown St.
|6
|426
|2,337
|389.5
|Missouri St.
|7
|484
|2,715
|387.9
|Western Ill.
|7
|465
|2,696
|385.1
|UNI
|7
|491
|2,541
|363.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Indiana St.
|7
|355
|1,873
|24
|267.6
|North Dakota St.
|7
|302
|1,772
|23
|253.1
|Illinois St.
|7
|277
|1,557
|17
|222.4
|South Dakota St.
|6
|214
|1,314
|14
|219.0
|Southern Ill.
|7
|318
|1,509
|11
|215.6
|Missouri St.
|7
|264
|1,192
|16
|170.3
|Youngstown St.
|6
|233
|981
|7
|163.5
|UNI
|7
|266
|926
|9
|132.3
|Western Ill.
|7
|198
|741
|4
|105.9
|South Dakota
|6
|219
|606
|8
|101.0
___
|G
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|Yds Pg
|North Dakota St.
|7
|234
|667
|3
|95.3
|Illinois St.
|7
|256
|786
|8
|112.3
|Western Ill.
|7
|260
|962
|10
|137.4
|UNI
|7
|260
|1,019
|9
|145.6
|South Dakota
|6
|240
|986
|5
|164.3
|Youngstown St.
|6
|212
|997
|12
|166.2
|South Dakota St.
|6
|232
|998
|7
|166.3
|Indiana St.
|7
|288
|1,361
|12
|194.4
|Missouri St.
|7
|306
|1,505
|10
|215.0
|Southern Ill.
|7
|288
|1,575
|17
|225.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|South Dakota
|6
|259
|159
|4
|1,924
|12
|320.7
|South Dakota St.
|6
|176
|111
|3
|1,710
|19
|285.0
|Western Ill.
|7
|267
|153
|11
|1,955
|17
|279.3
|UNI
|7
|225
|135
|3
|1,615
|14
|230.7
|Youngstown St.
|6
|193
|104
|7
|1,356
|11
|226.0
|Southern Ill.
|7
|266
|150
|9
|1,579
|11
|225.6
|Missouri St.
|7
|220
|122
|9
|1,523
|9
|217.6
|Illinois St.
|7
|191
|107
|3
|1,474
|15
|210.6
|North Dakota St.
|7
|136
|77
|2
|1,206
|10
|172.3
|Indiana St.
|7
|133
|81
|1
|995
|2
|142.1
___
|G
|FmG
|DInt
|Tot
|FmL
|InL
|Tot
|Mar/Gm
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|7
|4
|12
|16
|3
|2
|5
|11
|1.57
|UNI
|7
|3
|10
|13
|2
|3
|5
|8
|1.14
|Illinois St.
|7
|2
|10
|12
|1
|3
|4
|8
|1.14
|South Dakota St.
|6
|3
|7
|10
|1
|3
|4
|6
|1.00
|South Dakota
|6
|6
|6
|12
|3
|4
|7
|5
|.83
|Indiana St.
|7
|6
|2
|8
|2
|1
|3
|5
|.71
|Western Ill.
|7
|3
|7
|10
|2
|11
|13
|-3
|-0.43
|Southern Ill.
|7
|4
|7
|11
|6
|9
|15
|-4
|-0.57
|Missouri St.
|7
|6
|5
|11
|8
|9
|17
|-6
|-0.86
|Youngstown St.
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|7
|9
|-6
|-1.00
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|DInt
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Illinois St.
|7
|225
|118
|10
|1,249
|5
|97.52
|North Dakota St.
|7
|205
|113
|12
|1,385
|7
|111.43
|Western Ill.
|7
|222
|122
|7
|1,324
|9
|112.12
|South Dakota St.
|6
|145
|77
|7
|1,133
|7
|125.02
|South Dakota
|6
|226
|131
|6
|1,483
|13
|126.76
|UNI
|7
|225
|137
|10
|1,637
|10
|127.78
|Southern Ill.
|7
|209
|115
|7
|1,547
|14
|132.61
|Youngstown St.
|6
|174
|104
|2
|1,281
|12
|142.07
|Indiana St.
|7
|205
|135
|2
|1,478
|12
|143.78
|Missouri St.
|7
|238
|155
|5
|1,808
|15
|145.53
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Illinois St.
|7
|14
|353
|25.21
|Missouri St.
|7
|15
|373
|24.87
|Western Ill.
|7
|25
|562
|22.48
|North Dakota St.
|7
|10
|217
|21.70
|South Dakota St.
|6
|15
|319
|21.27
|UNI
|7
|16
|330
|20.63
|Youngstown St.
|6
|16
|330
|20.63
|South Dakota
|6
|16
|314
|19.63
|Indiana St.
|7
|26
|507
|19.50
|Southern Ill.
|7
|23
|391
|17.00
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|North Dakota St.
|7
|12
|218
|18.17
|Indiana St.
|7
|10
|129
|12.90
|Western Ill.
|7
|12
|146
|12.17
|Illinois St.
|7
|13
|100
|7.69
|Southern Ill.
|7
|4
|24
|6.00
|Missouri St.
|7
|16
|91
|5.69
|Youngstown St.
|6
|15
|69
|4.60
|South Dakota St.
|6
|16
|69
|4.31
|South Dakota
|6
|5
|21
|4.20
|UNI
|7
|12
|32
|2.67
___
|G
|Yds
|Punts
|Net
|South Dakota St.
|6
|12
|24
|41.79
|Missouri St.
|7
|12
|33
|41.03
|North Dakota St.
|7
|33
|33
|38.30
|UNI
|7
|141
|42
|37.05
|Youngstown St.
|6
|21
|29
|36.55
|Illinois St.
|7
|210
|36
|36.50
|Western Ill.
|7
|161
|41
|36.39
|South Dakota
|6
|190
|36
|35.42
|Indiana St.
|7
|125
|34
|33.88
|Southern Ill.
|7
|60
|35
|32.74
___
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Illinois St.
|7
|481
|2,035
|290.7
|North Dakota St.
|7
|439
|2,052
|293.1
|Western Ill.
|7
|482
|2,286
|326.6
|South Dakota St.
|6
|377
|2,131
|355.2
|UNI
|7
|485
|2,656
|379.4
|Youngstown St.
|6
|386
|2,278
|379.7
|Indiana St.
|7
|493
|2,839
|405.6
|South Dakota
|6
|466
|2,469
|411.5
|Southern Ill.
|7
|497
|3,122
|446.0
|Missouri St.
|7
|544
|3,313
|473.3
___
|G
|FG
|Pts
|Avg
|South Dakota St.
|6
|8
|251
|41.8
|North Dakota St.
|7
|4
|264
|37.7
|Illinois St.
|7
|5
|248
|35.4
|Indiana St.
|7
|8
|212
|30.3
|UNI
|7
|9
|211
|30.1
|Missouri St.
|7
|5
|204
|29.1
|South Dakota
|6
|8
|171
|28.5
|Southern Ill.
|7
|7
|196
|28.0
|Western Ill.
|7
|5
|167
|23.9
|Youngstown St.
|6
|5
|142
|23.7
