G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Simmons,South Dakota 12 567 3,541 295.1
Lance,North Dakota St. 12 325 2,928 244.0
McElvain,UNI 12 419 2,694 224.5
Huslig,Missouri St. 11 495 2,384 216.7
Mays,Youngstown St. 10 237 1,598 159.8
Lyles,Southern Ill. 10 264 1,573 157.3
Davis,Illinois St. 11 279 1,730 157.3
Sampson,Western Ill. 12 438 1,875 156.3

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Williams ,Southern Ill. 12 0 0 0 114 9.5
Robinson,Illinois St. 12 0 0 0 90 7.5
Cook,UNI 12 33 16 19 81 6.8
Crosa,North Dakota St. 12 57 8 11 80 6.7
Lorber,South Dakota 12 47 9 13 73 6.1
Cofield,North Dakota St. 12 0 0 0 72 6.0
Weston,UNI 10 0 0 0 60 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Robinson,Illinois St. 12 262 1,316 15 109.7
Davis,Southern Ill. 10 189 1,026 4 102.6
Strong,South Dakota St. 11 143 1,018 8 92.5
Williams ,Southern Ill. 12 162 1,038 17 86.5
Henry,South Dakota 11 136 794 9 72.2
Kerlegran,Indiana St. 11 136 746 3 67.8
Brooks,North Dakota St. 12 105 813 5 67.8
Alessi,Youngstown St. 12 136 803 5 66.9
Lance,North Dakota St. 12 106 741 10 61.8

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Lance,North Dakota St. 12 219 151 0 2,187 23 187.5
Simmons,South Dakota 12 413 267 13 2,953 27 140.0
Lyles,Southern Ill. 10 202 127 8 1,569 12 139.8
McElvain,UNI 12 305 167 6 2,354 20 137.3
Wilderman,Indiana St. 9 169 116 4 1,170 6 133.8
Davis,Illinois St. 11 220 115 9 1,570 9 117.5
Huslig,Missouri St. 11 399 229 10 2,311 16 114.3
Sampson,Western Ill. 12 382 231 9 2,092 13 113.0

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Johnson,South Dakota St. 12 67 1,187 5.6
Currie,Missouri St. 11 53 543 4.8
Ratkovich,Western Ill. 12 57 444 4.8
Hendrix,Indiana St. 12 51 653 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Johnson,South Dakota St. 12 67 1,187 98.9
Weston,UNI 10 39 982 98.2

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Brown,UNI 12 5 27 0 .4
Chinn,Southern Ill. 10 4 33 0 .4
Backhaus,South Dakota St. 12 4 0 0 .3
Tutsie,North Dakota St. 12 4 38 0 .3
Lovelace,Missouri St. 10 3 67 0 .3
Griffin I,South Dakota St. 11 3 64 0 .3
Hendricks,North Dakota St. 11 3 32 0 .3
Jegen,UNI 12 3 40 0 .3
Jones,Youngstown St. 12 3 30 1 .3
Taylor,Illinois St. 12 3 52 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Heit,North Dakota St. 12 20 261 13.1
Coates,Youngstown St. 12 32 353 11.0
Janke,South Dakota St. 12 25 272 10.9
Williams,UNI 12 19 110 5.8

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Caton,Indiana St. 9 16 408 25.5
Pearson,Youngstown St. 11 14 320 22.9
Hall,Western Ill. 12 32 660 20.6
Turner,Youngstown St. 12 15 308 20.5

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Schutt,South Dakota 12 57 45.1
Withrow,Missouri St. 11 75 42.8
Fellner,Western Ill. 12 75 42.5
Dinkel,South Dakota St. 12 44 41.5
Colquhoun,Southern Ill. 12 51 40.9
Bohlken,Illinois St. 12 70 40.7
Kibby,UNI 12 45 39.7
Reiner,Indiana St. 12 65 37.3
DeSalvo,Youngstown St. 11 55 36.3

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Cook,UNI 12 16 19 .000 1.33
Fenlason,Illinois St. 12 14 17 .000 1.17
Nunez,Indiana St. 12 14 20 .000 1.17
Lacina,Missouri St. 9 9 14 .000 1.00
Lorber,South Dakota 12 9 13 .000 .75
Crosa,North Dakota St. 12 8 11 .000 .67
Vinatieri,South Dakota St. 12 8 16 .000 .67
Erickson,Western Ill. 12 7 12 .000 .58
McFadden,Youngstown St. 12 6 8 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Davis,Southern Ill. 10 1,026 158 11 92 0 216 1,287 128.70
Johnson,South Dakota St. 12 146 1,187 0 111 0 80 1,444 120.33
Strong,South Dakota St. 11 1,018 169 0 69 0 159 1,256 114.18
Robinson,Illinois St. 12 1,316 48 0 0 0 274 1,364 113.67
Williams ,Southern Ill. 12 1,038 209 112 0 0 184 1,359 113.25
Weston,UNI 10 0 982 0 0 0 39 982 98.20