MVFC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Simmons,South Dakota
|10
|511
|3,082
|308.2
|Christion,South Dakota St.
|9
|296
|2,566
|285.1
|McGuire,Western Ill.
|10
|416
|2,681
|268.1
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|10
|433
|2,410
|241.0
|Boyle,Indiana St.
|9
|288
|2,082
|231.3
|Stick,North Dakota St.
|10
|268
|2,191
|219.1
|VanGorder,Youngstown St.
|10
|340
|2,132
|213.2
|Davis,Illinois St.
|9
|276
|1,915
|212.8
|Dunne,UNI
|10
|315
|1,941
|194.1
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Vinatieri,South Dakota St.
|9
|51
|11
|18
|86
|9.6
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|9
|0
|0
|0
|78
|8.7
|Nunez,Indiana St.
|10
|41
|12
|16
|76
|7.6
|Errthum,UNI
|10
|29
|15
|18
|74
|7.4
|McCaster,Youngstown St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|McShane,Western Ill.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|72
|7.2
|Pedersen,North Dakota St.
|10
|50
|6
|10
|68
|6.8
|Dunn,North Dakota St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|Lorber,South Dakota
|10
|30
|12
|17
|65
|6.5
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|McCaster,Youngstown St.
|10
|236
|1,093
|11
|109.3
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|10
|169
|1,067
|6
|106.7
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|10
|182
|1,034
|10
|103.4
|Weymiller,UNI
|10
|168
|703
|5
|70.3
|Dunn,North Dakota St.
|10
|125
|679
|8
|67.9
|Boyle,Indiana St.
|9
|100
|604
|5
|67.1
|Anderson,North Dakota St.
|8
|78
|535
|3
|66.9
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Christion,South Dakota St.
|9
|248
|151
|6
|2,377
|25
|169.8
|Stick,North Dakota St.
|10
|195
|113
|3
|1,792
|19
|164.2
|Boyle,Indiana St.
|9
|188
|119
|2
|1,478
|12
|148.3
|Davis,Illinois St.
|9
|232
|132
|5
|1,856
|18
|145.4
|Dunne,UNI
|10
|278
|166
|5
|1,977
|15
|133.7
|McGuire,Western Ill.
|10
|367
|220
|13
|2,692
|21
|133.4
|Simmons,South Dakota
|10
|411
|253
|7
|2,829
|16
|128.8
|VanGorder,Youngstown St.
|10
|264
|144
|9
|1,911
|14
|126.0
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|10
|308
|161
|14
|2,041
|13
|112.8
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|10
|63
|847
|6.3
|Leonard,Southern Ill.
|10
|55
|779
|5.5
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|9
|49
|1,014
|5.4
|Ratkovich,Western Ill.
|10
|50
|537
|5.0
|LeSure,Western Ill.
|9
|44
|608
|4.9
|Allen,South Dakota
|10
|48
|703
|4.8
|Lenoir,Southern Ill.
|10
|46
|440
|4.6
|Hendrix,Indiana St.
|10
|45
|640
|4.5
|Shepherd,North Dakota St.
|10
|45
|738
|4.5
|Anderson,South Dakota St.
|9
|39
|647
|4.3
|Falck,South Dakota
|10
|43
|471
|4.3
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|9
|49
|1,014
|112.7
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|10
|63
|847
|84.7
|Leonard,Southern Ill.
|10
|55
|779
|77.9
|Shepherd,North Dakota St.
|10
|45
|738
|73.8
|Anderson,South Dakota St.
|9
|39
|647
|71.9
|Edgar,Illinois St.
|10
|41
|704
|70.4
|Allen,South Dakota
|10
|48
|703
|70.3
|LeSure,Western Ill.
|9
|44
|608
|67.6
|Hendrix,Indiana St.
|10
|45
|640
|64.0
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Cox,North Dakota St.
|10
|4
|147
|2
|.4
|Kirk,Illinois St.
|10
|4
|51
|1
|.4
|Williams,UNI
|10
|4
|113
|1
|.4
|Mosley,South Dakota St.
|8
|3
|0
|0
|.4
|Brown,South Dakota St.
|9
|3
|0
|0
|.3
|Chinn,Southern Ill.
|9
|3
|95
|0
|.3
|Beshore,Missouri St.
|10
|3
|25
|0
|.3
|Carrera,Western Ill.
|10
|3
|23
|0
|.3
|Ferch,UNI
|10
|3
|61
|2
|.3
|Grimsley,North Dakota St.
|10
|3
|7
|0
|.3
|Hendricks,North Dakota St.
|10
|3
|2
|0
|.3
|Taylor,Illinois St.
|10
|3
|0
|0
|.3
|Allison,North Dakota St.
|8
|2
|31
|0
|.3
|Muniz,Western Ill.
|8
|2
|18
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Shepherd,North Dakota St.
|10
|13
|250
|19.2
|McShane,Western Ill.
|10
|13
|131
|10.1
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|10
|15
|131
|8.7
|Rush,Missouri St.
|9
|11
|45
|4.1
|Harris,South Dakota St.
|8
|20
|80
|4.0
|Coates,Youngstown St.
|10
|23
|81
|3.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Uphoff,Illinois St.
|10
|15
|409
|27.3
|Williams,UNI
|10
|16
|400
|25.0
|Turner,Youngstown St.
|10
|12
|297
|24.8
|Caton,Indiana St.
|10
|30
|655
|21.8
|Burton,Southern Ill.
|10
|13
|239
|18.4
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Wegner,North Dakota St.
|10
|46
|43.6
|Bohlken,Illinois St.
|10
|55
|43.2
|Schutt,South Dakota
|10
|59
|43.1
|Hale,South Dakota St.
|9
|37
|42.5
|Fellner,Western Ill.
|10
|52
|41.5
|Withrow,Missouri St.
|9
|55
|40.6
|Reazin,Southern Ill.
|9
|47
|39.1
|Reiner,Indiana St.
|10
|48
|39.0
|Schuler,Youngstown St.
|10
|48
|38.1
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Errthum,UNI
|10
|15
|18
|.000
|1.50
|Vinatieri,South Dakota St.
|9
|11
|18
|.000
|1.22
|Lorber,South Dakota
|10
|12
|17
|.000
|1.20
|Nunez,Indiana St.
|10
|12
|16
|.000
|1.20
|Crosa,Western Ill.
|10
|8
|11
|.000
|.80
|Gualdoni,Southern Ill.
|10
|7
|9
|.000
|.70
|Kennedy,Youngstown St.
|10
|6
|13
|.000
|.60
|Pedersen,North Dakota St.
|10
|6
|10
|.000
|.60
|Lacina,Missouri St.
|10
|5
|5
|.000
|.50
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|10
|1,067
|172
|8
|193
|0
|209
|1,440
|144.00
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|9
|24
|1,014
|0
|176
|0
|57
|1,214
|134.89
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|10
|1,034
|168
|-2
|23
|0
|204
|1,223
|122.30
|McCaster,Youngstown St.
|10
|1,093
|87
|0
|0
|0
|245
|1,180
|118.00
|McShane,Western Ill.
|10
|515
|370
|131
|160
|0
|160
|1,176
|117.60
|Shepherd,North Dakota St.
|10
|30
|738
|250
|0
|0
|62
|1,018
|101.80
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|10
|34
|847
|131
|0
|0
|81
|1,012
|101.20
|Anderson,North Dakota St.
|8
|535
|119
|0
|119
|0
|90
|773
|96.63
|Caton,Indiana St.
|10
|19
|190
|71
|655
|0
|55
|935
|93.50
