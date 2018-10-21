https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/MVFC-Individual-Leaders-13324550.php
MVFC Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Simmons,South Dakota
|6
|315
|1,976
|329.3
|Christion,South Dakota St.
|6
|204
|1,616
|269.3
|McGuire,Western Ill.
|7
|293
|1,856
|265.1
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|7
|293
|1,777
|253.9
|VanGorder,Youngstown St.
|6
|241
|1,511
|251.8
|Stick,North Dakota St.
|7
|179
|1,447
|206.7
|Dunne,UNI
|7
|218
|1,411
|201.6
|Davis,Illinois St.
|7
|204
|1,403
|200.4
|Boyle,Indiana St.
|6
|170
|1,177
|196.2
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Keys,Indiana St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|78
|11.1
|Vinatieri,South Dakota St.
|6
|31
|8
|11
|58
|9.7
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|66
|9.4
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|48
|8.0
|Dunn,North Dakota St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|54
|7.7
|McShane,Western Ill.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|54
|7.7
|Errthum,UNI
|7
|24
|9
|11
|51
|7.3
|Nunez,Indiana St.
|7
|27
|8
|11
|50
|7.1
|Lorber,South Dakota
|6
|18
|8
|13
|41
|6.8
|Gualdoni,Southern Ill.
|7
|25
|7
|9
|46
|6.6
|Pedersen,North Dakota St.
|7
|34
|4
|6
|46
|6.6
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Keys,Indiana St.
|7
|158
|948
|13
|135.4
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|7
|133
|911
|10
|130.1
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|7
|138
|752
|3
|107.4
|McCaster,Youngstown St.
|6
|135
|595
|6
|99.2
|Anderson,North Dakota St.
|6
|74
|522
|3
|87.0
|Wallace,South Dakota St.
|5
|44
|413
|4
|82.6
|Smith,Illinois St.
|7
|72
|471
|3
|67.3
|Dunn,North Dakota St.
|7
|86
|442
|8
|63.1
|Allen,UNI
|7
|98
|436
|4
|62.3
|McShane,Western Ill.
|7
|67
|426
|3
|60.9
|Weymiller,UNI
|7
|103
|409
|3
|58.4
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Christion,South Dakota St.
|6
|169
|105
|3
|1,485
|16
|163.6
|Stick,North Dakota St.
|7
|129
|73
|2
|1,181
|10
|156.0
|Davis,Illinois St.
|7
|173
|96
|3
|1,381
|15
|147.7
|Dunne,UNI
|7
|191
|119
|2
|1,424
|13
|145.3
|Simmons,South Dakota
|6
|259
|159
|4
|1,924
|12
|136.0
|McGuire,Western Ill.
|7
|252
|147
|10
|1,858
|17
|134.6
|Boyle,Indiana St.
|6
|111
|70
|1
|874
|2
|133.3
|VanGorder,Youngstown St.
|6
|192
|104
|7
|1,356
|11
|125.1
|Huslig,Missouri St.
|7
|208
|113
|9
|1,416
|8
|115.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Leonard,Southern Ill.
|7
|38
|503
|5.4
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|7
|38
|584
|5.4
|Falck,South Dakota
|6
|31
|332
|5.2
|Allen,South Dakota
|6
|29
|490
|4.8
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|6
|29
|555
|4.8
|Anderson,South Dakota St.
|6
|28
|454
|4.7
|McShane,Western Ill.
|7
|32
|298
|4.6
|LeSure,Western Ill.
|6
|27
|353
|4.5
|Lenoir,Southern Ill.
|7
|31
|279
|4.4
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|6
|29
|555
|92.5
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|7
|38
|584
|83.4
|Allen,South Dakota
|6
|29
|490
|81.7
|Anderson,South Dakota St.
|6
|28
|454
|75.7
|Shepherd,North Dakota St.
|7
|28
|512
|73.1
|Leonard,Southern Ill.
|7
|38
|503
|71.9
|Brunner,Western Ill.
|7
|26
|451
|64.4
|LeSure,Western Ill.
|6
|27
|353
|58.8
|Falck,South Dakota
|6
|31
|332
|55.3
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Mosley,South Dakota St.
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.6
|Carrera,Western Ill.
|7
|3
|23
|0
|.4
|Cox,North Dakota St.
|7
|3
|113
|2
|.4
|Kirk,Illinois St.
|7
|3
|51
|1
|.4
|Williams,UNI
|7
|3
|52
|1
|.4
|Brown,South Dakota St.
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Gray,South Dakota
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Allen,UNI
|7
|2
|11
|0
|.3
|Allison,North Dakota St.
|7
|2
|31
|0
|.3
|Brees,Illinois St.
|7
|2
|27
|0
|.3
|Chinn,Southern Ill.
|7
|2
|79
|0
|.3
|Deforest,Illinois St.
|7
|2
|43
|0
|.3
|Ferch,UNI
|7
|2
|30
|1
|.3
|Fitzpatri,Western Ill.
|7
|2
|22
|0
|.3
|Grimsley,North Dakota St.
|7
|2
|7
|0
|.3
|Hendricks,North Dakota St.
|7
|2
|2
|0
|.3
|Muniz,Western Ill.
|7
|2
|18
|0
|.3
|Reed,Southern Ill.
|7
|2
|-1
|1
|.3
|Taylor,Illinois St.
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Shepherd,North Dakota St.
|7
|11
|212
|19.3
|McShane,Western Ill.
|7
|11
|128
|11.6
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|7
|12
|102
|8.5
|Rush,Missouri St.
|6
|8
|39
|4.9
|Coates,Youngstown St.
|6
|15
|69
|4.6
|Harris,South Dakota St.
|5
|12
|42
|3.5
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Uphoff,Illinois St.
|7
|10
|276
|27.6
|Williams,UNI
|7
|12
|280
|23.3
|Caton,Indiana St.
|7
|22
|463
|21.0
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|7
|10
|193
|19.3
|Wilson,South Dakota St.
|5
|7
|130
|18.6
|Baker,South Dakota
|6
|8
|129
|16.1
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Schutt,South Dakota
|6
|35
|43.1
|Hale,South Dakota St.
|6
|24
|43.1
|Wegner,North Dakota St.
|7
|33
|42.9
|Fellner,Western Ill.
|7
|38
|42.5
|Withrow,Missouri St.
|6
|33
|42.0
|Reiner,Indiana St.
|7
|31
|40.7
|Reazin,Southern Ill.
|6
|34
|38.1
|Schuler,Youngstown St.
|6
|25
|37.5
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Lorber,South Dakota
|6
|8
|13
|.000
|1.33
|Vinatieri,South Dakota St.
|6
|8
|11
|.000
|1.33
|Errthum,UNI
|7
|9
|11
|.000
|1.29
|Nunez,Indiana St.
|7
|8
|11
|.000
|1.14
|Gualdoni,Southern Ill.
|7
|7
|9
|.000
|1.00
|Kennedy,Youngstown St.
|6
|5
|12
|.000
|.83
|Crosa,Western Ill.
|7
|5
|7
|.000
|.71
|Lacina,Missouri St.
|7
|5
|5
|.000
|.71
|Pedersen,North Dakota St.
|7
|4
|6
|.000
|.57
|Fenlason,Illinois St.
|7
|3
|6
|.000
|.43
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Davis,Southern Ill.
|7
|752
|138
|8
|193
|0
|170
|1,091
|155.86
|Robinson,Illinois St.
|7
|911
|122
|-2
|0
|0
|145
|1,031
|147.29
|McShane,Western Ill.
|7
|426
|298
|128
|147
|0
|116
|999
|142.71
|Keys,Indiana St.
|7
|948
|20
|0
|0
|0
|163
|968
|138.29
|Anderson,North Dakota St.
|6
|522
|119
|0
|119
|0
|86
|760
|126.67
|Johnson,South Dakota St.
|6
|24
|555
|0
|77
|0
|33
|656
|109.33
|McCaster,Youngstown St.
|6
|595
|54
|0
|0
|0
|140
|649
|108.17
|Shepherd,North Dakota St.
|7
|14
|512
|212
|0
|0
|41
|738
|105.43
|Wallace,South Dakota St.
|5
|413
|91
|0
|0
|0
|53
|504
|100.80
|Schnell,Illinois St.
|7
|12
|584
|102
|0
|0
|51
|698
|99.71
