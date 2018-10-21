G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Simmons,South Dakota 6 315 1,976 329.3
Christion,South Dakota St. 6 204 1,616 269.3
McGuire,Western Ill. 7 293 1,856 265.1
Huslig,Missouri St. 7 293 1,777 253.9
VanGorder,Youngstown St. 6 241 1,511 251.8
Stick,North Dakota St. 7 179 1,447 206.7
Dunne,UNI 7 218 1,411 201.6
Davis,Illinois St. 7 204 1,403 200.4
Boyle,Indiana St. 6 170 1,177 196.2

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Keys,Indiana St. 7 0 0 0 78 11.1
Vinatieri,South Dakota St. 6 31 8 11 58 9.7
Robinson,Illinois St. 7 0 0 0 66 9.4
Johnson,South Dakota St. 6 0 0 0 48 8.0
Dunn,North Dakota St. 7 0 0 0 54 7.7
McShane,Western Ill. 7 0 0 0 54 7.7
Errthum,UNI 7 24 9 11 51 7.3
Nunez,Indiana St. 7 27 8 11 50 7.1
Lorber,South Dakota 6 18 8 13 41 6.8
Gualdoni,Southern Ill. 7 25 7 9 46 6.6
Pedersen,North Dakota St. 7 34 4 6 46 6.6

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Keys,Indiana St. 7 158 948 13 135.4
Robinson,Illinois St. 7 133 911 10 130.1
Davis,Southern Ill. 7 138 752 3 107.4
McCaster,Youngstown St. 6 135 595 6 99.2
Anderson,North Dakota St. 6 74 522 3 87.0
Wallace,South Dakota St. 5 44 413 4 82.6
Smith,Illinois St. 7 72 471 3 67.3
Dunn,North Dakota St. 7 86 442 8 63.1
Allen,UNI 7 98 436 4 62.3
McShane,Western Ill. 7 67 426 3 60.9
Weymiller,UNI 7 103 409 3 58.4

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Christion,South Dakota St. 6 169 105 3 1,485 16 163.6
Stick,North Dakota St. 7 129 73 2 1,181 10 156.0
Davis,Illinois St. 7 173 96 3 1,381 15 147.7
Dunne,UNI 7 191 119 2 1,424 13 145.3
Simmons,South Dakota 6 259 159 4 1,924 12 136.0
McGuire,Western Ill. 7 252 147 10 1,858 17 134.6
Boyle,Indiana St. 6 111 70 1 874 2 133.3
VanGorder,Youngstown St. 6 192 104 7 1,356 11 125.1
Huslig,Missouri St. 7 208 113 9 1,416 8 115.6

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Leonard,Southern Ill. 7 38 503 5.4
Schnell,Illinois St. 7 38 584 5.4
Falck,South Dakota 6 31 332 5.2
Allen,South Dakota 6 29 490 4.8
Johnson,South Dakota St. 6 29 555 4.8
Anderson,South Dakota St. 6 28 454 4.7
McShane,Western Ill. 7 32 298 4.6
LeSure,Western Ill. 6 27 353 4.5
Lenoir,Southern Ill. 7 31 279 4.4

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Johnson,South Dakota St. 6 29 555 92.5
Schnell,Illinois St. 7 38 584 83.4
Allen,South Dakota 6 29 490 81.7
Anderson,South Dakota St. 6 28 454 75.7
Shepherd,North Dakota St. 7 28 512 73.1
Leonard,Southern Ill. 7 38 503 71.9
Brunner,Western Ill. 7 26 451 64.4
LeSure,Western Ill. 6 27 353 58.8
Falck,South Dakota 6 31 332 55.3

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Mosley,South Dakota St. 5 3 0 0 .6
Carrera,Western Ill. 7 3 23 0 .4
Cox,North Dakota St. 7 3 113 2 .4
Kirk,Illinois St. 7 3 51 1 .4
Williams,UNI 7 3 52 1 .4
Brown,South Dakota St. 6 2 0 0 .3
Gray,South Dakota 6 2 0 0 .3
Allen,UNI 7 2 11 0 .3
Allison,North Dakota St. 7 2 31 0 .3
Brees,Illinois St. 7 2 27 0 .3
Chinn,Southern Ill. 7 2 79 0 .3
Deforest,Illinois St. 7 2 43 0 .3
Ferch,UNI 7 2 30 1 .3
Fitzpatri,Western Ill. 7 2 22 0 .3
Grimsley,North Dakota St. 7 2 7 0 .3
Hendricks,North Dakota St. 7 2 2 0 .3
Muniz,Western Ill. 7 2 18 0 .3
Reed,Southern Ill. 7 2 -1 1 .3
Taylor,Illinois St. 7 2 0 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Shepherd,North Dakota St. 7 11 212 19.3
McShane,Western Ill. 7 11 128 11.6
Schnell,Illinois St. 7 12 102 8.5
Rush,Missouri St. 6 8 39 4.9
Coates,Youngstown St. 6 15 69 4.6
Harris,South Dakota St. 5 12 42 3.5

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Uphoff,Illinois St. 7 10 276 27.6
Williams,UNI 7 12 280 23.3
Caton,Indiana St. 7 22 463 21.0
Davis,Southern Ill. 7 10 193 19.3
Wilson,South Dakota St. 5 7 130 18.6
Baker,South Dakota 6 8 129 16.1

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Schutt,South Dakota 6 35 43.1
Hale,South Dakota St. 6 24 43.1
Wegner,North Dakota St. 7 33 42.9
Fellner,Western Ill. 7 38 42.5
Withrow,Missouri St. 6 33 42.0
Reiner,Indiana St. 7 31 40.7
Reazin,Southern Ill. 6 34 38.1
Schuler,Youngstown St. 6 25 37.5

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Lorber,South Dakota 6 8 13 .000 1.33
Vinatieri,South Dakota St. 6 8 11 .000 1.33
Errthum,UNI 7 9 11 .000 1.29
Nunez,Indiana St. 7 8 11 .000 1.14
Gualdoni,Southern Ill. 7 7 9 .000 1.00
Kennedy,Youngstown St. 6 5 12 .000 .83
Crosa,Western Ill. 7 5 7 .000 .71
Lacina,Missouri St. 7 5 5 .000 .71
Pedersen,North Dakota St. 7 4 6 .000 .57
Fenlason,Illinois St. 7 3 6 .000 .43

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Davis,Southern Ill. 7 752 138 8 193 0 170 1,091 155.86
Robinson,Illinois St. 7 911 122 -2 0 0 145 1,031 147.29
McShane,Western Ill. 7 426 298 128 147 0 116 999 142.71
Keys,Indiana St. 7 948 20 0 0 0 163 968 138.29
Anderson,North Dakota St. 6 522 119 0 119 0 86 760 126.67
Johnson,South Dakota St. 6 24 555 0 77 0 33 656 109.33
McCaster,Youngstown St. 6 595 54 0 0 0 140 649 108.17
Shepherd,North Dakota St. 7 14 512 212 0 0 41 738 105.43
Wallace,South Dakota St. 5 413 91 0 0 0 53 504 100.80
Schnell,Illinois St. 7 12 584 102 0 0 51 698 99.71