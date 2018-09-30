G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Simmons,South Dakota 4 212 1,294 323.5
Straub,Southern Ill. 4 207 1,246 311.5
Christion,South Dakota St. 3 91 881 293.7
VanGorder,Youngstown St. 4 155 1,138 284.5
McGuire,Western Ill. 4 166 1,103 275.8
Huslig,Missouri St. 4 151 988 247.0
Davis,Illinois St. 4 118 946 236.5
Stick,North Dakota St. 4 97 831 207.8
Dunne,UNI 4 103 618 154.5

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Johnson,South Dakota St. 3 0 0 0 42 14.0
Gualdoni,Southern Ill. 4 20 6 6 38 9.5
Keys,Indiana St. 4 0 0 0 36 9.0
McShane,Western Ill. 4 0 0 0 36 9.0
Robinson,Illinois St. 4 0 0 0 36 9.0
Vinatieri,South Dakota St. 3 20 2 4 25 8.3
Errthum,UNI 4 11 7 9 32 8.0
Lacina,Missouri St. 4 17 5 5 31 7.8
McCaster,Youngstown St. 4 0 0 0 30 7.5
Randall,Missouri St. 4 0 0 0 30 7.5
Stick,North Dakota St. 4 0 0 0 30 7.5
Fenlason,Illinois St. 4 20 3 6 28 7.0
Anderson,North Dakota St. 4 0 0 0 24 6.0
Covington,Indiana St. 4 0 0 0 24 6.0
Daniel,South Dakota St. 3 0 0 0 18 6.0
Kilby,Southern Ill. 4 0 0 0 24 6.0
Leonard,Southern Ill. 4 0 0 0 24 6.0
Lorber,South Dakota 4 13 4 7 24 6.0
Pedersen,North Dakota St. 4 18 2 4 24 6.0
Schnell,Illinois St. 4 0 0 0 24 6.0
Wallace,South Dakota St. 3 0 0 0 18 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Davis,Southern Ill. 4 91 537 2 134.3
Keys,Indiana St. 4 83 492 6 123.0
McCaster,Youngstown St. 4 85 473 5 118.3
Wallace,South Dakota St. 3 23 332 3 110.7
Robinson,Illinois St. 4 59 436 5 109.0
Anderson,North Dakota St. 4 44 322 3 80.5
Allen,UNI 4 61 312 3 78.0
Randall,Missouri St. 4 60 290 5 72.5
Smith,Illinois St. 4 44 282 2 70.5
McShane,Western Ill. 4 36 256 2 64.0

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Christion,South Dakota St. 3 72 53 1 853 10 216.2
Davis,Illinois St. 4 109 63 0 937 10 160.3
Stick,North Dakota St. 4 72 40 1 672 5 154.1
VanGorder,Youngstown St. 4 129 75 3 1,034 10 146.4
McGuire,Western Ill. 4 146 92 5 1,124 11 145.7
Simmons,South Dakota 4 175 98 3 1,262 9 130.1
Dunne,UNI 4 95 55 1 633 5 129.1
Straub,Southern Ill. 4 178 104 8 1,147 9 120.3
Huslig,Missouri St. 4 102 56 6 761 4 118.7
Boyle,Indiana St. 3 46 26 1 345 0 115.2

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Leonard,Southern Ill. 4 24 337 6.0
Schnell,Illinois St. 4 23 353 5.8
Johnson,South Dakota St. 3 17 363 5.7
McShane,Western Ill. 4 22 154 5.5
Anderson,South Dakota St. 3 16 316 5.3
Falck,South Dakota 4 21 216 5.3
Lenoir,Southern Ill. 4 21 207 5.3
Allen,South Dakota 4 18 319 4.5
Moore,UNI 4 17 180 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Johnson,South Dakota St. 3 17 363 121.0
Anderson,South Dakota St. 3 16 316 105.3
Schnell,Illinois St. 4 23 353 88.3
Leonard,Southern Ill. 4 24 337 84.3
Allen,South Dakota 4 18 319 79.8
Farrar,Youngstown St. 4 16 279 69.8
Brunner,Western Ill. 4 14 265 66.3
Edgar,Illinois St. 4 15 248 62.0
Shepherd,North Dakota St. 4 11 227 56.8

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Brown,South Dakota St. 3 2 0 0 .7
Mosley,South Dakota St. 3 2 0 0 .7
Powell,South Dakota 3 2 0 0 .7
Allen,UNI 4 2 11 0 .5
Carrera,Western Ill. 4 2 23 0 .5
Cox,North Dakota St. 4 2 79 2 .5
Deforest,Illinois St. 4 2 43 0 .5
Ferch,UNI 4 2 30 1 .5
Kirk,Illinois St. 4 2 12 0 .5
Muniz,Western Ill. 4 2 18 0 .5
Taylor,Illinois St. 4 2 0 0 .5
Collins,South Dakota 3 1 30 0 .3
Manchigia,South Dakota St. 3 1 19 0 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Shepherd,North Dakota St. 4 5 72 14.4
McShane,Western Ill. 4 5 58 11.6
Betts,Missouri St. 4 7 54 7.7
Morgan,Indiana St. 4 8 43 5.4
Rush,Missouri St. 3 4 21 5.3
Coates,Youngstown St. 4 11 56 5.1

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Caton,Indiana St. 4 14 332 23.7
Tate,Western Ill. 4 10 227 22.7
Anderson,North Dakota St. 4 6 119 19.8
Davis,Southern Ill. 4 7 136 19.4
Ducker,South Dakota 4 5 90 18.0

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Wegner,North Dakota St. 4 16 44.9
Fellner,Western Ill. 4 21 43.2
Withrow,Missouri St. 3 19 42.2
Schutt,South Dakota 4 29 41.7
Bohlken,Illinois St. 3 12 40.1
Reiner,Indiana St. 4 22 39.5
Schuler,Youngstown St. 4 17 38.8
Reazin,Southern Ill. 3 19 37.4

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Errthum,UNI 4 7 9 .000 1.75
Gualdoni,Southern Ill. 4 6 6 .000 1.50
Lacina,Missouri St. 4 5 5 .000 1.25
Lorber,South Dakota 4 4 7 .000 1.00
Crosa,Western Ill. 4 3 4 .000 .75
Fenlason,Illinois St. 4 3 6 .000 .75
Vinatieri,South Dakota St. 3 2 4 .000 .67
Kennedy,Youngstown St. 4 2 6 .000 .50
Nunez,Indiana St. 4 2 3 .000 .50
Pedersen,North Dakota St. 4 2 4 .000 .50

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Davis,Southern Ill. 4 537 80 2 136 0 110 755 188.75
Robinson,Illinois St. 4 436 112 -2 0 0 69 546 136.50
Johnson,South Dakota St. 3 0 363 0 46 0 19 409 136.33
McCaster,Youngstown St. 4 473 40 0 0 0 89 513 128.25
Keys,Indiana St. 4 492 8 0 0 0 85 500 125.00
Tate,Western Ill. 4 78 188 0 227 0 29 493 123.25
Anderson,North Dakota St. 4 322 41 0 119 0 54 482 120.50
Wallace,South Dakota St. 3 332 21 0 0 0 26 353 117.67
McShane,Western Ill. 4 256 154 58 0 0 63 468 117.00
Allen,UNI 4 312 120 0 0 0 72 432 108.00
Anderson,South Dakota St. 3 0 316 0 0 0 16 316 105.33
Caton,Indiana St. 4 6 -2 71 332 0 17 407 101.75
Schnell,Illinois St. 4 0 353 50 0 0 27 403 100.75