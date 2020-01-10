https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/MONTANA-ST-71-IDAHO-68-14964171.php
MONTANA ST. 71, IDAHO 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MONTANA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Frey
|40
|6-10
|9-9
|0-3
|7
|4
|22
|Belo
|32
|4-9
|7-8
|5-10
|0
|2
|15
|Fernandez
|31
|5-11
|0-1
|1-10
|0
|2
|10
|Ricketts
|31
|3-10
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Paulo
|30
|2-8
|5-6
|1-2
|0
|1
|9
|Adamu
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|4
|4
|Fleute
|7
|0-0
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellach
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Quinlan
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|21-26
|7-34
|7
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .426, FT .808.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Ricketts 3-10, Frey 1-5, Fernandez 0-2, Paulo 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Belo).
Turnovers: 9 (Adamu 3, Belo 3, Frey 2, Quinlan).
Steals: 5 (Frey 3, Fernandez, Paulo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IDAHO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|35
|8-18
|3-5
|0-3
|2
|1
|20
|Garvin
|26
|0-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|25
|4-7
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|3
|10
|Dixon
|23
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|3
|Fraser
|23
|6-11
|9-11
|3-6
|0
|1
|22
|Forrest
|18
|3-4
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|6
|Thacker
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Blakney
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|2
|Thiombane
|13
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Christmas
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|15-20
|4-30
|11
|19
|68
Percentages: FG .455, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Fraser 1-1, Allen 1-5, Dixon 1-5, Garvin 0-1, Thacker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Blakney 2, Fraser, Thiombane).
Turnovers: 8 (Blakney 2, Thacker 2, Thiombane 2, Dixon, Wilson).
Steals: 6 (Garvin 3, Blakney, Dixon, Forrest).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Montana St.
|35
|36
|—
|71
|Idaho
|37
|31
|—
|68
A_879 (7,000).
