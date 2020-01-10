FG FT Reb
MONTANA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Frey 40 6-10 9-9 0-3 7 4 22
Belo 32 4-9 7-8 5-10 0 2 15
Fernandez 31 5-11 0-1 1-10 0 2 10
Ricketts 31 3-10 0-0 0-2 0 2 9
Paulo 30 2-8 5-6 1-2 0 1 9
Adamu 23 2-4 0-0 0-6 0 4 4
Fleute 7 0-0 0-2 0-1 0 0 0
Bellach 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Quinlan 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 23-54 21-26 7-34 7 17 71

Percentages: FG .426, FT .808.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Ricketts 3-10, Frey 1-5, Fernandez 0-2, Paulo 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Belo).

Turnovers: 9 (Adamu 3, Belo 3, Frey 2, Quinlan).

Steals: 5 (Frey 3, Fernandez, Paulo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IDAHO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Allen 35 8-18 3-5 0-3 2 1 20
Garvin 26 0-5 0-0 0-4 0 0 0
Wilson 25 4-7 2-2 1-6 1 3 10
Dixon 23 1-5 0-0 0-2 2 2 3
Fraser 23 6-11 9-11 3-6 0 1 22
Forrest 18 3-4 0-0 0-5 2 2 6
Thacker 17 0-1 0-0 0-1 3 2 0
Blakney 15 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 5 2
Thiombane 13 1-1 1-2 0-2 1 3 3
Christmas 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 25-55 15-20 4-30 11 19 68

Percentages: FG .455, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Fraser 1-1, Allen 1-5, Dixon 1-5, Garvin 0-1, Thacker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Blakney 2, Fraser, Thiombane).

Turnovers: 8 (Blakney 2, Thacker 2, Thiombane 2, Dixon, Wilson).

Steals: 6 (Garvin 3, Blakney, Dixon, Forrest).

Technical Fouls: None.

Montana St. 35 36 71
Idaho 37 31 68

A_879 (7,000).