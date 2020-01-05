https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/MISSOURI-69-LSU-65-14951589.php
MISSOURI 69, LSU 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU (11-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mitchell
|38
|5-9
|3-9
|10-16
|0
|3
|14
|Aifuwa
|26
|2-9
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|3
|4
|Brooks
|17
|0-7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Cherry
|12
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Pointer
|37
|6-16
|11-12
|1-4
|2
|2
|23
|Trasi
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Richard-Harris
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Seay
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spencer
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Young
|30
|7-14
|4-6
|1-4
|0
|4
|18
|Totals
|200
|22-66
|20-29
|20-38
|3
|17
|65
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 1-16, (Mitchell 1-2, Aifuwa 0-1, Brooks 0-5, Cherry 0-1, Pointer 0-3, Trasi 0-3, Young 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Spencer 1)
Turnovers: 7 (Aifuwa 2, Cherry 2, Pointer 1, Richard-Harris 1, Spencer 1)
Steals: 10 (Mitchell 3, Cherry 2, Pointer 2, Aifuwa 1, Richard-Harris 1, Young 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (4-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Schuchts
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|5
|3
|Blackwell
|36
|4-11
|6-6
|2-11
|5
|4
|15
|Chavis
|31
|5-7
|0-0
|0-7
|5
|5
|13
|Roundtree
|23
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|8
|Smith
|33
|5-6
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|13
|Frank
|24
|4-8
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|11
|Garner
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Green
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|5
|0
|Troup
|15
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|24-47
|10-12
|7-34
|14
|25
|69
Percentages: FG , FT .
3-Point Goals: 11-26, (Chavis 3-5, Frank 3-6, Roundtree 2-4, Schuchts 1-5, Blackwell 1-3, Troup 1-2, Smith 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Schuchts 1, Smith 1)
Turnovers: 22 (Blackwell 5, Frank 4, Schuchts 2, Chavis 2, Smith 2, Garner 2, Roundtree 1, Green 1)
Steals: 3 (Blackwell 1, Frank 1, Green 1)
Technical Fouls: None.
|LSU
|13
|8
|18
|26
|—65
|Missouri
|23
|19
|10
|17
|—69
A_4,437.
Officials_Roy Gulbeyan, Angelica Suffren, Eric Baker.
View Comments