https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/MICHIGAN-71-PURDUE-63-15076669.php
MICHIGAN 71, PURDUE 63
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Livers
|33
|5-11
|8-8
|1-6
|0
|3
|19
|Teske
|35
|5-13
|0-1
|2-5
|4
|2
|11
|Brooks
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|4
|Simpson
|36
|0-10
|4-8
|2-7
|6
|2
|4
|Wagner
|21
|9-13
|1-2
|0-5
|3
|2
|22
|DeJulius
|24
|2-5
|1-2
|2-3
|2
|0
|6
|Davis
|14
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|4
|3
|Johns
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-65
|15-23
|9-34
|16
|13
|71
Percentages: FG .385, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Wagner 3-5, DeJulius 1-3, Teske 1-3, Livers 1-5, Brooks 0-2, Johns 0-2, Simpson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Livers 2).
Turnovers: 3 (DeJulius, Simpson, Wagner).
Steals: 7 (DeJulius 2, Wagner 2, Johns, Livers, Simpson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURDUE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boudreaux
|28
|1-3
|2-2
|3-15
|0
|2
|4
|Haarms
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|4
|Hunter
|30
|3-9
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|7
|Proctor
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|6
|Stefanovic
|32
|3-5
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|5
|13
|Williams
|23
|8-21
|2-4
|4-10
|2
|0
|18
|Eastern
|18
|3-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|6
|Thompson
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Wheeler
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|9-12
|11-40
|8
|19
|63
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Stefanovic 3-3, Thompson 1-4, Boudreaux 0-1, Haarms 0-1, Wheeler 0-1, Williams 0-1, Proctor 0-2, Hunter 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Haarms 3, Stefanovic).
Turnovers: 12 (Haarms 3, Stefanovic 3, Williams 2, Boudreaux, Eastern, Hunter, Thompson).
Steals: 1 (Hunter).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Michigan
|36
|35
|—
|71
|Purdue
|21
|42
|—
|63
.
View Comments