FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Felder 20 2-3 1-2 1-1 0 4 5
Jai.Hamilton 24 1-5 2-3 1-4 1 1 4
Mitchell 31 4-6 1-1 3-6 1 1 9
Heath 30 4-17 0-0 0-3 0 5 10
Thornton 32 2-11 2-3 1-2 4 1 6
Popovic 24 4-6 2-5 3-6 6 2 10
Williams 21 6-10 0-0 1-1 0 2 14
Rishwain 17 0-4 0-0 0-1 4 0 0
Totals 200 23-62 8-14 10-24 16 16 58

Percentages: FG .371, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Williams 2-3, Heath 2-8, Jai.Hamilton 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Rishwain 0-3, Thornton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Heath).

Turnovers: 12 (Heath 5, Popovic 3, Thornton 2, Jai.Hamilton, Rishwain).

Steals: 5 (Popovic 3, Mitchell 2).

Technical Fouls: Heath, 7:56 first.

FG FT Reb
MIAMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stone 25 0-2 0-0 1-5 1 3 0
Lykes 29 5-10 3-4 0-2 3 1 16
McGusty 22 5-9 1-1 0-1 2 4 12
Vasiljevic 26 2-7 2-2 0-3 2 1 7
Wong 30 7-10 5-6 0-5 3 2 21
Beverly 26 3-3 2-2 0-7 6 2 9
Miller 24 4-4 3-4 3-7 0 2 11
Walker 16 4-7 1-2 3-3 0 4 9
Gkogkos 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-52 17-21 7-33 17 19 85

Percentages: FG .577, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Lykes 3-8, Wong 2-2, Beverly 1-1, McGusty 1-3, Vasiljevic 1-5, Stone 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lykes, Miller, Stone, Vasiljevic, Wong).

Turnovers: 11 (Beverly 5, Vasiljevic 3, McGusty, Stone, Walker).

Steals: 4 (Beverly 2, Vasiljevic, Walker).

Technical Fouls: Lykes, 7:56 first.

Boston College 23 35 58
Miami 38 47 85

