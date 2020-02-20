https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/MERCER-106-SAMFORD-66-15069277.php
MERCER 106, SAMFORD 66
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAMFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|39
|5-15
|3-3
|3-5
|4
|0
|15
|Dupree
|29
|7-10
|3-4
|2-11
|1
|1
|17
|Austin
|20
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Sharkey
|37
|6-17
|4-5
|1-2
|6
|1
|17
|Tatum
|22
|1-5
|4-5
|1-5
|0
|3
|6
|Thomas
|30
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Padgett
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|4
|Dye
|11
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|5
|Totals
|200
|24-66
|14-17
|10-34
|15
|11
|66
Percentages: FG .364, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Allen 2-7, Dye 1-2, Sharkey 1-4, Dupree 0-1, Tatum 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Austin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Allen, Austin).
Turnovers: 14 (Sharkey 5, Allen 3, Padgett 3, Dupree 2, Tatum).
Steals: 4 (Sharkey 2, Allen, Tatum).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MERCER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bender
|23
|2-6
|2-4
|1-8
|2
|3
|6
|Dimitrijevic
|30
|8-13
|1-1
|1-6
|10
|1
|21
|Gary
|33
|12-16
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|0
|32
|Robertson
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|2
|Stair
|28
|4-9
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|3
|9
|Love
|22
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|4
|Glisson
|16
|10-11
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|21
|Rivera
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Baffuto
|10
|3-8
|0-1
|1-6
|1
|2
|6
|Prendergast
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Urey
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|44-72
|4-8
|5-36
|30
|19
|106
Percentages: FG .611, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Gary 8-10, Dimitrijevic 4-8, Prendergast 1-1, Stair 1-3, Glisson 0-1, Robertson 0-1, Rivera 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bender 4, Gary).
Turnovers: 7 (Bender 2, Rivera 2, Stair 2, Love).
Steals: 9 (Stair 3, Glisson 2, Bender, Dimitrijevic, Gary, Robertson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Samford
|32
|34
|—
|66
|Mercer
|47
|59
|—
|106
A_2,972 (3,500).
View Comments