FG FT Reb
MEMPHIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Achiuwa 38 7-14 4-6 4-13 1 1 18
Ellis 34 5-10 1-2 0-4 2 0 13
Jeffries 26 0-5 0-0 1-4 0 3 0
Thomas 24 8-12 0-0 0-4 2 2 20
Quinones 23 1-4 0-1 1-6 5 3 2
Baugh 18 1-4 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Lomax 18 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Dandridge 8 1-1 0-0 1-3 3 3 2
Harris 8 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Maurice 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 24-55 5-9 7-38 13 14 59

Percentages: FG .436, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Thomas 4-7, Ellis 2-3, Achiuwa 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Harris 0-2, Quinones 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Achiuwa 3, Ellis, Thomas).

Turnovers: 17 (Achiuwa 3, Dandridge 3, Jeffries 3, Ellis 2, Quinones 2, Thomas 2, Baugh, Lomax).

Steals: 3 (Achiuwa, Baugh, Ellis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
UCF Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
DeJesus 38 6-14 0-0 1-3 0 1 13
Ingram 36 2-6 2-2 1-5 1 2 6
Smith 34 4-13 5-9 2-10 2 4 13
Milon 27 3-6 0-0 0-2 0 2 6
Mahan 26 2-6 2-2 0-2 1 2 6
Green 23 4-8 0-0 0-0 1 2 11
Fuller 9 0-1 0-0 0-3 1 1 0
Doumbia 4 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Johnson 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Totals 200 22-57 9-13 5-27 8 15 57

Percentages: FG .386, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Green 3-6, DeJesus 1-1, Ingram 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mahan 0-3, Milon 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Milon).

Turnovers: 11 (Smith 4, Ingram 2, Mahan 2, DeJesus, Doumbia, Fuller).

Steals: 4 (Green 2, Milon, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Memphis 24 35 59
UCF 28 29 57

.