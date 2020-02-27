https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/MASS-LOWELL-88-ALBANY-NY-69-15087669.php
MASS.-LOWELL 88, ALBANY (NY) 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALBANY (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|10-10
|7
|0
|23
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MASS.-LOWELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Withers
|31
|8-12
|0-1
|0-6
|5
|3
|19
|Lutete
|26
|7-12
|0-2
|3-9
|3
|1
|16
|Mitchell
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Noel
|35
|4-8
|5-7
|1-6
|3
|1
|13
|Gantz
|30
|10-12
|1-2
|3-4
|4
|1
|21
|Thomas
|26
|3-6
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|10
|Blunt
|19
|2-5
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|5
|Totals
|200
|35-60
|10-20
|8-34
|22
|13
|88
Percentages: FG .583, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Withers 3-3, Thomas 3-6, Lutete 2-2, Mitchell 0-1, Noel 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Withers).
Turnovers: 10 (Mitchell 3, Lutete 2, Noel 2, Gantz, Withers).
Steals: 10 (Withers 3, Gantz 2, Lutete 2, Noel 2, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Albany (NY)
|35
|34
|—
|23
|Mass.-Lowell
|39
|49
|—
|88
A_819 (6,496).
