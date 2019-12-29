FG FT Reb
BRYANT Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Grant 38 8-19 2-3 0-0 0 2 25
Ndugba 33 8-14 0-0 1-3 6 5 18
Lin 30 2-6 3-3 1-2 0 2 8
Green 21 3-5 0-0 1-1 2 2 6
Simmons 20 0-4 3-3 0-2 1 4 3
Elisias 19 3-4 0-0 0-3 0 4 6
Harding 16 2-4 0-0 1-4 2 1 4
Stokes 13 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Cardenas 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Dada 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Pride 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-60 8-9 4-16 11 24 70

Percentages: FG .433, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Grant 7-14, Ndugba 2-5, Lin 1-2, Green 0-1, Pride 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Simmons 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Elisias 2, Harding, Lin, Simmons).

Turnovers: 8 (Green 3, Lin 2, Elisias, Harding, Ndugba).

Steals: 10 (Ndugba 3, Simmons 3, Harding 2, Elisias, Stokes).

Technical Fouls: Ndugba, 00:03 second.

FG FT Reb
MARYLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cowan 33 4-11 9-9 0-1 4 2 19
Wiggins 32 5-12 3-4 1-9 0 1 15
J.Smith 27 3-5 5-7 3-10 1 0 11
Morsell 25 1-3 3-4 1-7 5 2 5
Ayala 22 3-7 0-1 0-2 1 1 8
Scott 22 4-7 1-1 7-7 1 0 9
Marial 14 3-4 0-0 2-5 1 1 6
S.Smith 11 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Lindo 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Hart 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Mona 2 1-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 4
Tomaic 2 1-1 1-2 0-0 0 0 3
Valmon 2 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Totals 200 26-55 25-32 14-42 14 9 84

Percentages: FG .473, FT .781.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Ayala 2-3, Wiggins 2-4, Cowan 2-5, S.Smith 1-1, Morsell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Smith 2, Marial, Morsell).

Turnovers: 16 (Wiggins 4, J.Smith 3, Morsell 3, S.Smith 2, Scott 2, Ayala, Marial).

Steals: 3 (Cowan, J.Smith, Lindo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bryant 31 39 70
Maryland 36 48 84

