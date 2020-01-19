https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/MARIST-83-IONA-73-14988220.php
MARIST 83, IONA 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crawford
|32
|3-10
|7-7
|1-4
|2
|1
|14
|Gist
|30
|5-11
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|15
|Ross
|28
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|8
|Thiam
|27
|5-11
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|13
|Washington
|20
|5-10
|2-3
|1-3
|5
|4
|14
|Perez
|18
|1-3
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|7
|Agee
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|0
|Cashaw
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|van Eyck
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|0
|Nikolic
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|15-18
|4-26
|12
|21
|73
Percentages: FG .390, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 12-37, .324 (Gist 3-8, Thiam 3-9, Washington 2-4, Ross 2-8, Perez 1-3, Crawford 1-4, Agee 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Thiam).
Turnovers: 11 (Agee 4, Nikolic 2, Ross 2, Crawford, Gist, Thiam).
Steals: 14 (Cashaw 3, Thiam 3, Perez 2, Washington 2, van Eyck 2, Agee, Ross).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cubbage
|33
|4-9
|4-8
|0-6
|4
|0
|14
|Herasme
|32
|6-8
|0-3
|1-11
|0
|5
|17
|Sagl
|26
|2-6
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|9
|Cavanaugh
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|5
|Bell
|23
|4-8
|1-3
|2-6
|2
|2
|12
|Saint-Furcy
|21
|2-2
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|5
|Jones
|19
|4-6
|6-8
|2-5
|2
|3
|14
|Sjoberg
|18
|2-2
|3-4
|1-3
|3
|0
|7
|Tordoff
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Makeny
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-48
|19-32
|6-36
|17
|15
|83
Percentages: FG .542, FT .594.
3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Herasme 5-6, Bell 3-7, Cubbage 2-2, Cavanaugh 1-5, Sagl 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Sjoberg 2, Bell, Jones).
Turnovers: 18 (Cubbage 5, Herasme 5, Cavanaugh 2, Sjoberg 2, Bell, Jones, Sagl, Saint-Furcy).
Steals: 7 (Cubbage 3, Saint-Furcy 3, Sagl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iona
|32
|41
|—
|73
|Marist
|43
|40
|—
|83
A_1,205 (3,200).
