https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-15116526.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|50
|32.4
|467-1002
|.466
|105-287
|308-347
|.888
|1347
|26.9
|George
|41
|29.2
|286-661
|.433
|130-326
|163-185
|.881
|865
|21.1
|Harrell
|62
|27.9
|465-800
|.581
|0-17
|229-349
|.656
|1159
|18.7
|Williams
|60
|29.3
|367-883
|.416
|107-295
|278-322
|.863
|1119
|18.7
|Shamet
|46
|27.6
|144-341
|.422
|104-261
|52-58
|.897
|444
|9.7
|Morris
|11
|28.9
|41-110
|.373
|15-57
|8-10
|.800
|105
|9.5
|Jackson
|8
|19.5
|25-52
|.481
|11-27
|8-9
|.889
|69
|8.6
|Zubac
|63
|18.0
|201-334
|.602
|0-2
|105-139
|.755
|507
|8.0
|Beverley
|47
|27.2
|134-315
|.425
|71-193
|26-40
|.650
|365
|7.8
|Green
|54
|20.4
|120-294
|.408
|71-198
|32-44
|.727
|343
|6.4
|Harkless
|50
|22.8
|112-217
|.516
|27-73
|24-42
|.571
|275
|5.5
|Patterson
|50
|12.0
|74-185
|.400
|53-139
|27-34
|.794
|228
|4.6
|Kabengele
|12
|5.3
|14-32
|.438
|9-20
|5-5
|1.000
|42
|3.5
|McGruder
|49
|14.9
|60-152
|.395
|22-77
|13-26
|.500
|155
|3.2
|Robinson
|42
|11.3
|46-136
|.338
|19-67
|11-19
|.579
|122
|2.9
|Coffey
|12
|7.4
|12-28
|.429
|1-6
|1-3
|.333
|26
|2.2
|Motley
|13
|3.2
|11-15
|.733
|1-1
|5-7
|.714
|28
|2.2
|Walton
|23
|9.7
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|7-9
|.778
|50
|2.2
|Mann
|35
|7.7
|22-54
|.407
|3-12
|9-12
|.750
|56
|1.6
|TEAM
|63
|241.2
|2618-5647
|.464
|758-2079
|1311-1660
|.790
|7305
|116.0
|OPPONENTS
|63
|241.2
|2483-5697
|.436
|757-2217
|1189-1562
|.761
|6912
|109.7
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|52
|317
|369
|7.4
|249
|5.0
|96
|0
|90
|140
|31
|George
|22
|218
|240
|5.9
|157
|3.8
|100
|0
|55
|113
|20
|Harrell
|162
|279
|441
|7.1
|105
|1.7
|146
|0
|39
|108
|72
|Williams
|28
|158
|186
|3.1
|344
|5.7
|77
|1
|40
|172
|10
|Shamet
|6
|83
|89
|1.9
|82
|1.8
|127
|0
|18
|35
|9
|Morris
|5
|39
|44
|4.0
|16
|1.5
|30
|0
|8
|15
|10
|Jackson
|4
|22
|26
|3.2
|25
|3.1
|19
|0
|2
|14
|3
|Zubac
|161
|288
|449
|7.1
|69
|1.1
|146
|0
|13
|51
|59
|Beverley
|56
|200
|256
|5.4
|177
|3.8
|148
|1
|53
|62
|25
|Green
|73
|265
|338
|6.3
|41
|.8
|141
|0
|25
|44
|20
|Harkless
|47
|153
|200
|4.0
|48
|1.0
|120
|0
|49
|46
|30
|Patterson
|30
|89
|119
|2.4
|31
|.6
|41
|0
|6
|17
|3
|Kabengele
|1
|10
|11
|.9
|2
|.2
|9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|McGruder
|25
|98
|123
|2.5
|30
|.6
|66
|0
|22
|21
|8
|Robinson
|5
|55
|60
|1.4
|46
|1.1
|55
|0
|13
|26
|8
|Coffey
|4
|9
|13
|1.1
|8
|.7
|10
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Motley
|3
|7
|10
|.8
|8
|.6
|6
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|22
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|29
|33
|.9
|38
|1.1
|36
|0
|8
|14
|5
|TEAM
|690
|2332
|3022
|48.0
|1498
|23.8
|1392
|4
|451
|935
|316
|OPPONENTS
|691
|2185
|2876
|45.7
|1483
|23.5
|1443
|0
|500
|898
|314
