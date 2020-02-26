Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 44 32.4 418-900 .464 93-249 268-298 .899 1197 27.2
George 35 29.2 246-581 .423 112-287 142-158 .899 746 21.3
Williams 54 29.9 342-827 .414 97-274 265-306 .866 1046 19.4
Harrell 56 28.2 430-742 .580 0-16 194-303 .640 1054 18.8
Shamet 40 29.2 136-314 .433 98-240 50-56 .893 420 10.5
Morris 5 31.0 22-52 .423 7-23 1-2 .500 52 10.4
Beverley 41 27.8 127-294 .432 66-179 24-38 .632 344 8.4
Zubac 57 17.9 183-310 .590 0-2 90-122 .738 456 8.0
Green 48 20.7 108-268 .403 65-181 31-42 .738 312 6.5
Jackson 2 22.5 5-15 .333 3-9 0-0 .000 13 6.5
Harkless 50 22.8 112-217 .516 27-73 24-42 .571 275 5.5
Patterson 47 12.4 73-182 .401 52-137 27-34 .794 225 4.8
Kabengele 12 5.3 14-32 .438 9-20 5-5 1.000 42 3.5
McGruder 45 15.9 56-148 .378 20-75 13-26 .500 145 3.2
Robinson 42 11.3 46-136 .338 19-67 11-19 .579 122 2.9
Coffey 8 9.4 9-21 .429 1-5 1-3 .333 20 2.5
Motley 13 3.2 11-15 .733 1-1 5-7 .714 28 2.2
Walton 23 9.7 17-36 .472 9-21 7-9 .778 50 2.2
Mann 35 7.7 22-54 .407 3-12 9-12 .750 56 1.6
TEAM 57 241.3 2377-5144 .462 682-1871 1167-1482 .787 6603 115.8
OPPONENTS 57 241.3 2252-5159 .437 692-2010 1080-1418 .762 6276 110.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 44 287 331 7.5 230 5.2 85 0 80 130 29
George 16 195 211 6.0 137 3.9 83 0 45 103 19
Williams 26 145 171 3.2 316 5.9 74 1 34 162 10
Harrell 150 245 395 7.1 98 1.8 130 0 37 98 64
Shamet 4 78 82 2.0 77 1.9 118 0 18 32 8
Morris 2 18 20 4.0 8 1.6 13 0 4 11 5
Beverley 52 182 234 5.7 161 3.9 129 1 50 56 25
Zubac 151 260 411 7.2 62 1.1 134 0 11 48 56
Green 67 239 306 6.4 35 .7 127 0 23 41 18
Jackson 1 4 5 2.5 10 5.0 8 0 1 4 0
Harkless 47 153 200 4.0 48 1.0 120 0 49 46 30
Patterson 29 88 117 2.5 31 .7 40 0 6 15 3
Kabengele 1 10 11 .9 2 .2 9 0 2 2 2
McGruder 25 98 123 2.7 29 .6 66 0 22 20 8
Robinson 5 55 60 1.4 46 1.1 55 0 13 26 8
Coffey 3 8 11 1.4 5 .6 9 0 1 2 1
Motley 3 7 10 .8 8 .6 6 0 3 5 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 22 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
Mann 4 29 33 .9 38 1.1 36 0 8 14 5
TEAM 632 2114 2746 48.2 1363 23.9 1261 4 411 854 291
OPPONENTS 622 1991 2613 45.8 1351 23.7 1305 0 457 817 282