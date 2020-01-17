https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-14983363.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|32
|32.0
|299-643
|.465
|63-170
|187-210
|.890
|848
|26.5
|George
|26
|30.7
|198-462
|.429
|94-238
|120-132
|.909
|610
|23.5
|Williams
|39
|29.9
|254-591
|.430
|74-195
|186-216
|.861
|768
|19.7
|Harrell
|41
|28.8
|320-558
|.573
|0-14
|147-231
|.636
|787
|19.2
|Shamet
|25
|26.6
|71-178
|.399
|50-135
|24-25
|.960
|216
|8.6
|Zubac
|42
|17.5
|140-229
|.611
|0-2
|68-92
|.739
|348
|8.3
|Beverley
|34
|28.7
|104-247
|.421
|50-146
|22-36
|.611
|280
|8.2
|Green
|33
|21.2
|77-191
|.403
|45-130
|25-29
|.862
|224
|6.8
|Harkless
|42
|22.8
|95-185
|.514
|20-60
|22-40
|.550
|232
|5.5
|Patterson
|37
|13.8
|63-160
|.394
|45-121
|17-24
|.708
|188
|5.1
|McGruder
|30
|16.5
|41-104
|.394
|18-61
|7-14
|.500
|107
|3.6
|Robinson
|34
|11.5
|42-119
|.353
|17-57
|10-17
|.588
|111
|3.3
|Kabengele
|10
|4.4
|10-22
|.455
|6-12
|3-3
|1.000
|29
|2.9
|Coffey
|2
|2.5
|2-3
|.667
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Walton
|22
|9.8
|17-36
|.472
|9-21
|6-7
|.857
|49
|2.2
|Mann
|26
|8.5
|21-47
|.447
|2-10
|8-10
|.800
|52
|2.0
|Motley
|7
|2.4
|3-5
|.600
|1-1
|2-2
|1.000
|9
|1.3
|TEAM
|42
|240.6
|1757-3780
|.465
|495-1375
|854-1088
|.785
|4863
|115.8
|OPPONENTS
|42
|240.6
|1646-3766
|.437
|500-1451
|791-1033
|.766
|4583
|109.1
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|33
|201
|234
|7.3
|161
|5.0
|60
|0
|60
|104
|18
|George
|12
|143
|155
|6.0
|97
|3.7
|65
|0
|38
|85
|12
|Williams
|17
|99
|116
|3.0
|242
|6.2
|55
|1
|24
|121
|6
|Harrell
|114
|183
|297
|7.2
|76
|1.9
|95
|0
|28
|79
|45
|Shamet
|3
|50
|53
|2.1
|41
|1.6
|76
|0
|10
|21
|5
|Zubac
|105
|185
|290
|6.9
|38
|.9
|97
|0
|7
|37
|42
|Beverley
|45
|161
|206
|6.1
|133
|3.9
|109
|1
|44
|44
|22
|Green
|48
|167
|215
|6.5
|24
|.7
|86
|0
|16
|30
|14
|Harkless
|43
|126
|169
|4.0
|41
|1.0
|99
|0
|44
|38
|28
|Patterson
|25
|78
|103
|2.8
|27
|.7
|31
|0
|6
|11
|3
|McGruder
|17
|68
|85
|2.8
|19
|.6
|50
|0
|15
|12
|7
|Robinson
|5
|48
|53
|1.6
|36
|1.1
|44
|0
|10
|23
|7
|Kabengele
|1
|7
|8
|.8
|1
|.1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|1
|.5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Walton
|2
|13
|15
|.7
|21
|1.0
|19
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Mann
|4
|23
|27
|1.0
|29
|1.1
|27
|0
|6
|13
|3
|Motley
|1
|1
|2
|.3
|5
|.7
|5
|0
|3
|4
|0
|TEAM
|475
|1553
|2028
|48.3
|992
|23.6
|925
|4
|316
|654
|213
|OPPONENTS
|452
|1443
|1895
|45.1
|969
|23.1
|982
|0
|344
|628
|205
