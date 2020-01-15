AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 31 32.1 287-623 .461 59-163 183-206 .888 816 26.3
George 26 30.7 198-462 .429 94-238 120-132 .909 610 23.5
Williams 38 30.1 250-577 .433 73-192 184-214 .860 757 19.9
Harrell 40 29.0 311-543 .573 0-14 144-222 .649 766 19.2
Shamet 24 26.4 66-165 .400 47-127 24-25 .960 203 8.5
Zubac 41 17.5 136-225 .604 0-2 68-92 .739 340 8.3
Beverley 33 28.9 100-243 .412 49-145 21-35 .600 270 8.2
Green 32 21.2 74-184 .402 44-125 21-25 .840 213 6.7
Harkless 41 23.0 95-181 .525 20-59 22-40 .550 232 5.7
Patterson 36 13.8 59-152 .388 43-117 17-24 .708 178 4.9
McGruder 29 16.5 40-103 .388 17-60 7-14 .500 104 3.6
Robinson 33 11.5 41-116 .353 16-56 10-17 .588 108 3.3
Kabengele 10 4.4 10-22 .455 6-12 3-3 1.000 29 2.9
Coffey 2 2.5 2-3 .667 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Walton 21 10.0 17-35 .486 9-20 6-7 .857 49 2.3
Mann 25 8.6 21-46 .457 2-10 8-10 .800 52 2.1
Motley 7 2.4 3-5 .600 1-1 2-2 1.000 9 1.3
TEAM 41 240.6 1710-3685 .464 481-1343 840-1068 .787 4741 115.6
OPPONENTS 41 240.6 1610-3674 .438 486-1409 782-1017 .769 4488 109.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 33 196 229 7.4 156 5.0 59 0 59 102 17
George 12 143 155 6.0 97 3.7 65 0 38 85 12
Williams 17 95 112 2.9 237 6.2 55 1 24 119 6
Harrell 110 182 292 7.3 74 1.9 92 0 28 78 44
Shamet 3 47 50 2.1 39 1.6 75 0 10 19 5
Zubac 103 179 282 6.9 37 .9 95 0 7 37 41
Beverley 44 160 204 6.2 126 3.8 108 1 43 43 22
Green 47 155 202 6.3 24 .8 83 0 15 30 13
Harkless 42 121 163 4.0 41 1.0 98 0 44 38 28
Patterson 25 74 99 2.8 26 .7 30 0 6 11 3
McGruder 16 65 81 2.8 18 .6 47 0 14 11 7
Robinson 5 45 50 1.5 33 1.0 44 0 10 23 7
Kabengele 1 7 8 .8 1 .1 6 0 1 1 1
Coffey 0 0 0 .0 1 .5 1 0 0 0 0
Walton 2 12 14 .7 20 1.0 18 0 4 4 0
Mann 4 22 26 1.0 28 1.1 27 0 6 13 3
Motley 1 1 2 .3 5 .7 5 0 3 4 0
TEAM 465 1504 1969 48.0 963 23.5 908 4 312 644 209
OPPONENTS 446 1407 1853 45.2 945 23.0 961 0 340 619 201