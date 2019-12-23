https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Los-Angeles-Clippers-Stax-14927195.php
Los Angeles Clippers Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Leonard
|23
|31.3
|206-447
|.461
|39-108
|136-156
|.872
|587
|25.5
|George
|21
|30.6
|167-375
|.445
|79-197
|95-105
|.905
|508
|24.2
|Williams
|30
|30.2
|194-464
|.418
|54-149
|144-170
|.847
|586
|19.5
|Harrell
|32
|29.2
|249-435
|.572
|0-12
|110-167
|.659
|608
|19.0
|Shamet
|15
|27.8
|43-104
|.413
|30-78
|20-21
|.952
|136
|9.1
|Zubac
|32
|17.0
|103-173
|.595
|0-2
|58-77
|.753
|264
|8.3
|Beverley
|27
|29.0
|80-197
|.406
|39-120
|14-23
|.609
|213
|7.9
|Green
|23
|21.2
|57-139
|.410
|36-95
|18-21
|.857
|168
|7.3
|Harkless
|32
|23.6
|73-148
|.493
|18-52
|19-33
|.576
|183
|5.7
|Patterson
|29
|15.0
|52-127
|.409
|40-98
|17-24
|.708
|161
|5.6
|McGruder
|21
|17.5
|31-82
|.378
|15-49
|6-12
|.500
|83
|4.0
|Robinson
|25
|12.2
|34-99
|.343
|13-46
|6-13
|.462
|87
|3.5
|Kabengele
|10
|4.4
|10-22
|.455
|6-12
|3-3
|1.000
|29
|2.9
|Mann
|22
|9.2
|21-42
|.500
|2-9
|8-10
|.800
|52
|2.4
|Walton
|15
|10.0
|11-22
|.500
|6-14
|6-7
|.857
|34
|2.3
|Motley
|4
|2.8
|1-3
|.333
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.8
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|32
|240.8
|1332-2879
|.463
|378-1042
|660-842
|.784
|3702
|115.7
|OPPONENTS
|32
|240.8
|1244-2874
|.433
|379-1105
|607-783
|.775
|3474
|108.6
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Leonard
|25
|155
|180
|7.8
|117
|5.1
|44
|0
|42
|80
|14
|George
|9
|113
|122
|5.8
|77
|3.7
|53
|0
|32
|75
|9
|Williams
|12
|78
|90
|3.0
|184
|6.1
|47
|1
|18
|91
|4
|Harrell
|93
|147
|240
|7.5
|62
|1.9
|74
|0
|24
|59
|37
|Shamet
|1
|27
|28
|1.9
|26
|1.7
|47
|0
|7
|15
|4
|Zubac
|71
|133
|204
|6.4
|29
|.9
|76
|0
|7
|31
|30
|Beverley
|34
|127
|161
|6.0
|91
|3.4
|96
|1
|39
|35
|17
|Green
|31
|121
|152
|6.6
|11
|.5
|57
|0
|14
|20
|8
|Harkless
|30
|84
|114
|3.6
|36
|1.1
|85
|0
|36
|30
|21
|Patterson
|25
|70
|95
|3.3
|24
|.8
|22
|0
|5
|11
|3
|McGruder
|13
|46
|59
|2.8
|14
|.7
|39
|0
|10
|9
|4
|Robinson
|3
|38
|41
|1.6
|25
|1.0
|36
|0
|7
|18
|7
|Kabengele
|1
|7
|8
|.8
|1
|.1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Mann
|3
|22
|25
|1.1
|28
|1.3
|26
|0
|6
|12
|3
|Walton
|2
|8
|10
|.7
|17
|1.1
|12
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Motley
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|3
|.8
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Coffey
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|354
|1177
|1531
|47.8
|745
|23.3
|723
|3
|255
|517
|162
|OPPONENTS
|356
|1101
|1457
|45.5
|721
|22.5
|754
|0
|267
|504
|158
