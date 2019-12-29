https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/LSU-74-LIBERTY-57-14937801.php
LSU 74, LIBERTY 57
Pacheco-Ortiz 3-10 2-2 11, McGhee 4-8 2-2 12, Cuffee 2-5 0-0 5, Homesley 4-14 1-1 10, James 5-7 2-2 12, Rode 1-2 0-0 3, Baxter-Bell 0-1 2-2 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-49 9-9 57.
Mays 5-8 2-2 12, Smart 5-8 1-2 11, Watford 4-11 0-0 9, Williams 3-8 2-2 8, Days 6-11 1-1 14, Manning 6-9 0-0 12, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Hyatt 2-3 0-0 6, Graves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 6-7 74.
Halftime_LSU 32-26. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 8-25 (Pacheco-Ortiz 3-8, McGhee 2-6, Rode 1-1, Cuffee 1-3, Homesley 1-6, Robinson 0-1), LSU 4-10 (Hyatt 2-2, Watford 1-1, Days 1-3, Manning 0-1, Mays 0-1, Smart 0-2). Rebounds_Liberty 25 (Homesley 6), LSU 31 (Watford 9). Assists_Liberty 10 (Cuffee 5), LSU 12 (Smart 6). Total Fouls_Liberty 11, LSU 11.
View Comments