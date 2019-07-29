Through July 28

1. Jin Young Ko, 69.109

2. Hyo Joo Kim, 69.171

3. Sung Hyun Park, 69.306

4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.629

5. Shanshan Feng, 69.825

6. Minjee Lee, 69.844

7. Nelly Korda, 69.860

8. Jeongeun Lee6, 69.873

9. Amy Yang, 69.885

10. Carlota Ciganda, 69.891

11. Mi Jung Hur, 69.930

12. Inbee Park, 70.021

13. Jessica Korda, 70.029

14. Sei Young Kim, 70.125

15. Ariya Jutanugarn, 70.152