Through June 3

1. Jessica Korda, 69.485

2. Ariya Jutanugarn, 69.558

3. Inbee Park, 69.813

4. Minjee Lee, 69.911

5. Jin Young Ko, 69.921

6. Moriya Jutanugarn, 70.16

7. In Gee Chun, 70.192

8. Shanshan Feng, 70.297

9. Charley Hull, 70.302

10. Brooke M. Henderson, 70.333

11. Brittany Lincicome, 70.395

12. Lexi Thompson, 70.471

13. Michelle Wie, 70.524

14. Eun-Hee Ji, 70.537

15. Amy Yang, 70.6