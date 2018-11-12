https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-13384049.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
|Through Nov. 10
1. Ariya Jutanugarn, 231
2. Sung Hyun Park, 140
3. Minjee Lee, 122
4. Nasa Hataoka, 113
5. Brooke M. Henderson, 110
6. Sei Young Kim, 102
7. Jin Young Ko, 90
8. Danielle Kang, 88
9. Inbee Park, 85
9. So Yeon Ryu, 85
11. Georgia Hall, 76
12. Jessica Korda, 74
12. Angela Stanford, 74
14. Marina Alex, 69
14. Moriya Jutanugarn, 69
