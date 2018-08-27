https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-13185456.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
|Through Aug. 26
1. Ariya Jutanugarn, 198
2. Sung Hyun Park, 127
3. Brooke M. Henderson, 108
4. Minjee Lee, 94
5. So Yeon Ryu, 83
6. Nasa Hataoka, 80
7. Inbee Park, 79
8. Jin Young Ko, 77
9. Jessica Korda, 68
10. Moriya Jutanugarn, 65
11. Georgia Hall, 64
12. Pernilla Lindberg, 61
13. Sei Young Kim, 59
14. Brittany Lincicome, 48
14. Lydia Ko, 48
