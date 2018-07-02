https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/LPGA-Player-of-the-Year-Standings-13043473.php
LPGA Player of the Year Standings
Published 10:54 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
|Through July 1
1. Ariya Jutanugarn, 150
2. Sung Hyun Park, 94
3. Inbee Park, 79
4. Nasa Hataoka, 73
4. Minjee Lee, 73
6. Jessica Korda, 68
7. Brooke M. Henderson, 65
7. Moriya Jutanugarn, 65
7. So Yeon Ryu, 65
10. Pernilla Lindberg, 61
11. Jin Young Ko, 57
12. Lydia Ko, 45
13. Eun-Hee Ji, 41
14. Lexi Thompson, 40
15. Brittany Lincicome, 36
15. Danielle Kang, 36
View Comments