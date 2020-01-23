https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/LOYOLA-OF-CHICAGO-75-INDIANA-ST-55-14996951.php
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 75, INDIANA ST. 55
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Key
|33
|3-11
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|8
|J.Barnes
|31
|7-10
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|18
|Neese
|29
|2-9
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|5
|T.Williams
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|2
|6
|Laravia
|24
|1-4
|0-2
|4-5
|1
|3
|3
|C.Williams
|17
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|Kessinger
|14
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|7
|C.Barnes
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|6
|Bacote
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Washington
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-49
|7-11
|9-20
|11
|13
|55
Percentages: FG .429, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Key 2-7, Kessinger 1-1, Laravia 1-1, J.Barnes 1-2, Neese 1-7, Bacote 0-1, C.Barnes 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (J.Barnes 5, Laravia 3, Key 2, Neese 2, T.Williams 2).
Steals: 3 (C.Williams 2, C.Barnes).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hall
|30
|9-10
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|23
|Krutwig
|30
|6-8
|1-1
|2-12
|9
|1
|13
|Uguak
|30
|3-3
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|8
|Williamson
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Clemons
|25
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|Kennedy
|23
|4-7
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|9
|Wojcik
|14
|1-3
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|Agunanne
|10
|5-6
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|10
|Pipkins
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Skokna
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-46
|5-8
|6-28
|18
|12
|75
Percentages: FG .674, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 8-12, .667 (Hall 5-5, Clemons 2-2, Williamson 1-3, Pipkins 0-1, Wojcik 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Krutwig 6, Uguak 4, Hall 2, Williamson 2, Clemons).
Steals: 8 (Hall 3, Williamson 3, Krutwig 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana St.
|23
|32
|—
|55
|Loyola of Chicago
|40
|35
|—
|75
A_2,661 (4,486).
View Comments