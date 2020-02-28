https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/LIU-74-WAGNER-66-15091045.php
LIU 74, WAGNER 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAGNER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Szpir
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|4
|Ford
|27
|2-4
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|5
|6
|Freeman
|38
|2-11
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|7
|Morales
|36
|5-13
|4-4
|3-9
|3
|5
|14
|Nesby
|36
|6-16
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|2
|15
|Martinez
|26
|5-8
|2-4
|1-2
|6
|3
|12
|Cobb
|20
|2-10
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Totals
|200
|24-66
|11-15
|8-26
|14
|19
|66
Percentages: FG .364, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Nesby 3-12, Cobb 2-6, Freeman 2-11, Martinez 0-1, Morales 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cobb).
Turnovers: 4 (Morales 2, Cobb, Ford).
Steals: 9 (Freeman 3, Morales 3, Martinez 2, Nesby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cisse
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Agosto
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Batts
|29
|3-7
|1-2
|0-7
|3
|1
|9
|Bradley
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Clark
|39
|5-12
|4-8
|4-12
|6
|2
|14
|Flowers
|33
|4-9
|3-3
|0-4
|2
|2
|11
|Ballantyne
|28
|7-10
|4-5
|5-12
|0
|4
|18
|J.Jackson
|25
|4-7
|7-7
|0-0
|1
|2
|18
|Cotton
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Ndim
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-49
|19-25
|9-38
|15
|14
|74
Percentages: FG .510, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (J.Jackson 3-6, Batts 2-6, Ballantyne 0-1, Bradley 0-1, Clark 0-1, Flowers 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Flowers 3, Ballantyne).
Turnovers: 16 (Clark 5, Flowers 3, J.Jackson 3, Agosto 2, Cotton 2, Ballantyne).
Steals: 3 (Ballantyne, Bradley, J.Jackson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wagner
|25
|41
|—
|66
|LIU
|34
|40
|—
|74
A_763 (2,500).
