LIU 67, MERRIMACK 64, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MERRIMACK
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Joyner
|30
|4-9
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|5
|10
|Hayes
|40
|5-17
|2-3
|1-4
|6
|4
|13
|Lord
|43
|7-14
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|17
|Watkins
|31
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|6
|Jensen
|37
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|2
|6
|Derring
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Minor
|15
|4-9
|1-3
|4-4
|0
|3
|9
|Reid
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-66
|4-8
|8-27
|12
|22
|64
Percentages: FG .394, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Lord 3-5, Jensen 2-3, Joyner 1-2, Hayes 1-3, Derring 1-4, Reid 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Lord 2, Minor).
Turnovers: 10 (Hayes 4, Lord 2, Derring, Jensen, Joyner, Watkins).
Steals: 10 (Hayes 4, Lord 2, Watkins 2, Joyner, Reid).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Flowers
|45
|9-21
|4-4
|8-27
|1
|1
|25
|Batts
|40
|1-4
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|5
|Cotton
|39
|2-4
|2-3
|0-3
|4
|3
|7
|Jackson
|42
|2-7
|2-4
|0-0
|3
|0
|8
|Clark
|39
|7-16
|6-10
|3-8
|5
|4
|20
|Ndim
|16
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Nicholson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ballantyne
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|21-54
|19-27
|13-43
|13
|12
|67
Percentages: FG .389, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Flowers 3-5, Jackson 2-7, Cotton 1-3, Clark 0-1, Ndim 0-1, Batts 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Flowers 3, Ndim 3, Clark 2).
Turnovers: 17 (Cotton 4, Batts 3, Clark 3, Jackson 3, Flowers 2, Ndim, Nicholson).
Steals: 4 (Batts 2, Clark, Jackson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Merrimack
|29
|29
|6
|—
|64
|LIU
|32
|26
|9
|—
|67
A_826 (2,500).
