FG FT Reb
TOWSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Betrand 28 3-7 0-0 0-2 1 1 7
Gibson 27 5-7 3-4 0-1 2 1 15
Fobbs 26 5-11 1-3 1-2 0 3 13
Gray 21 1-4 0-0 0-4 0 3 3
Sanders 21 2-5 2-5 1-7 2 4 6
Tunstall 20 2-3 0-0 1-4 0 1 4
Dottin 19 1-4 0-0 0-4 3 0 2
Thompson 19 0-2 0-0 1-4 1 3 0
Timberlake 19 2-5 0-2 1-1 1 2 4
Totals 200 21-48 6-14 5-29 10 18 54

Percentages: FG .438, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Gibson 2-4, Fobbs 2-7, Gray 1-2, Betrand 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Timberlake 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Sanders).

Turnovers: 12 (Betrand 6, Sanders 2, Gibson, Gray, Timberlake, Tunstall).

Steals: 5 (Betrand, Gibson, Gray, Sanders, Tunstall).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LIBERTY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cuffee 34 3-7 1-1 0-3 4 1 8
Homesley 34 1-7 0-1 0-5 2 2 3
Pacheco-Ortiz 32 5-10 4-4 0-3 2 1 16
McGhee 29 4-9 2-3 0-5 0 2 12
James 23 6-12 0-1 2-6 3 0 12
Baxter-Bell 20 4-7 0-1 1-3 2 2 8
Rode 18 1-1 2-2 2-2 0 2 4
Robinson 10 1-1 0-0 0-1 1 4 3
Totals 200 25-54 9-13 5-28 14 14 66

Percentages: FG .463, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (McGhee 2-6, Pacheco-Ortiz 2-6, Robinson 1-1, Cuffee 1-3, Homesley 1-7, Baxter-Bell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cuffee).

Turnovers: 9 (Baxter-Bell 2, Rode 2, Cuffee, Homesley, James, McGhee, Robinson).

Steals: 5 (Baxter-Bell, Cuffee, Homesley, James, Pacheco-Ortiz).

Technical Fouls: None.

Towson 30 24 54
Liberty 25 41 66

A_707 (4,200).