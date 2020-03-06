Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LAFAYETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jarrett 29 3-7 6-8 1-8 4 1 13
O'Boyle 26 6-8 4-4 2-5 2 3 20
Quinn 16 4-8 1-2 1-6 2 2 9
Perry 38 0-5 0-0 0-3 4 2 0
Stephens 38 7-16 0-0 1-6 0 1 14
Cherry 19 3-9 0-0 0-5 2 0 6
Stout 17 2-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 5
Hastings 12 2-2 0-1 1-2 0 1 4
Good 4 1-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 2
Totals 200 28-58 11-15 7-38 15 13 73

Percentages: FG .483, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (O'Boyle 4-5, Stout 1-1, Jarrett 1-2, Cherry 0-2, Perry 0-3, Stephens 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Hastings 2, Jarrett 2, Stephens 2, O'Boyle, Quinn).

Turnovers: 12 (Jarrett 5, Stout 4, Good, Perry, Quinn).

Steals: 6 (O'Boyle 2, Perry 2, Good, Jarrett).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ARMY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
King 34 2-8 0-2 1-4 1 3 6
Wilson 36 7-17 1-3 5-15 0 3 15
Caldwell 25 2-3 0-0 0-1 0 0 5
Funk 40 9-20 2-2 0-0 12 1 21
Grayson 34 3-10 0-1 1-3 1 4 8
Blackwell 21 3-5 0-0 1-3 1 1 9
Mann 6 2-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 4
Finke 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-68 3-8 9-28 15 12 68

Percentages: FG .412, FT .375.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Blackwell 3-5, King 2-4, Grayson 2-6, Caldwell 1-1, Funk 1-5, Mann 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Caldwell).

Turnovers: 8 (Wilson 3, Funk 2, Grayson 2, Caldwell).

Steals: 5 (Caldwell 2, King 2, Funk).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lafayette 34 39 73
Army 30 38 68

