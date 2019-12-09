L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12

Seattle 3 0 6 3 — 12 L.A. Rams 7 14 0 7 — 28

First Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 39, 8:34. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 6:26. Key Plays: Wilson 11 pass to Gordon; Carson 7 run on 3rd-and-2; Wilson 10 pass to Turner; Wilson 16 pass to Penny. Seattle 3, L.A. Rams 0.

LAR_M.Brown 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 5:08. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:26. Key Plays: Goff 19 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-4; Goff 15 pass to R.Woods; Goff 33 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-9. L.A. Rams 7, Seattle 3.

Second Quarter

LAR_R.Woods 2 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 11:28. Drive: 12 plays, 85 yards, 6:29. Key Plays: Goff 14 pass to R.Woods; Goff 12 pass to R.Woods; Reynolds 12 run; Goff 11 pass to Higbee; Goff 3 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Rams 14, Seattle 3.

LAR_Kupp 10 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), :51. Drive: 10 plays, 72 yards, 3:13. Key Plays: Goff 22 pass to Higbee; Goff 21 pass to Kupp; Gurley 2 run on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Rams 21, Seattle 3.

Third Quarter

Sea_Diggs 55 interception return (kick failed), 12:54. L.A. Rams 21, Seattle 9.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_Gurley 7 run (Zuerlein kick), 11:07. Drive: 7 plays, 95 yards, 3:40. Key Plays: Goff 32 pass to Higbee; Goff 20 pass to R.Woods; R.Woods 16 run; R.Woods 13 run. L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 9.

Sea_FG Myers 34, 7:03. Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Carson 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Wilson 19 pass to Lockett; Wilson 35 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-22; Wilson 10 pass to Hollister. L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12.

A_71,501.

___

Sea LAR FIRST DOWNS 16 26 Rushing 7 10 Passing 9 16 Penalty 0 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-14 7-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 308 455 Total Plays 62 67 Avg Gain 5.0 6.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 106 162 Rushes 21 35 Avg per rush 5.0 4.6 NET YARDS PASSING 202 293 Sacked-Yds lost 5-43 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 245 293 Completed-Att. 22-36 22-32 Had Intercepted 1 2 Yards-Pass Play 4.9 9.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-2 5-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 5-46.0 3-50.7 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 1-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 58 34 Punt Returns 2-3 2--1 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-35 Interceptions 2-55 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 8-64 3-20 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:56 31:04

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 15-76, Wilson 5-28, Prosise 1-2. L.A. Rams, Gurley 23-79, Woods 2-29, Reynolds 3-29, Brown 5-21, Goff 2-4.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 22-36-1-245. L.A. Rams, Goff 22-31-2-293, Kupp 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 6-78, Lockett 4-43, Hollister 4-34, Carson 3-15, Gordon 2-34, Penny 1-16, Moore 1-15, Turner 1-10. L.A. Rams, Higbee 7-116, Woods 7-98, Kupp 4-45, Gurley 4-34.

PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Moore 2-3. L.A. Rams, Webster 2-(minus 1).

KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, None. L.A. Rams, Henderson 2-35.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Wagner 12-2-0, Flowers 6-0-0, McDougald 5-1-0, Diggs 4-1-0, Reed 4-1-0, Wright 4-1-0, Shaqui.Griffin 2-2-0, Ford 2-1-0, Jackson 2-1-0, Jefferson 2-0-0, Barton 1-2-0, Clowney 1-1-0, Woods 1-1-0, Green 0-1-0. L.A. Rams, Littleton 8-2-0, Weddle 6-2-0, Rapp 4-2-0, Ebukam 4-1-2, Howard 4-0-0, Ramsey 4-0-0, Fowler 2-2-1.5, Hill 2-1-0, Brockers 2-0-0, Christian 2-0-0, Fox 2-0-0, Donald 1-1-1.5, Matthews 1-1-0, Gaines 1-0-0, Joseph-Day 0-1-0, Reeder 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, Diggs 2-55. L.A. Rams, Hill 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_L.A. Rams, Zuerlein 37.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Paul King, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ James Coleman, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Carl Madsen.