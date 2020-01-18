FG FT Reb
L.A. CLIPPERS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Leonard 34:24 15-28 8-10 2-6 6 4 39
McGruder 32:23 2-6 0-0 1-3 2 2 4
Zubac 15:34 1-5 1-2 2-3 2 3 3
Beverley 30:37 3-8 2-2 3-6 6 5 9
Shamet 29:56 5-9 0-0 0-4 1 5 11
L.Williams 30:58 7-16 14-15 0-4 5 1 32
Harrell 24:41 9-11 6-10 1-2 0 1 24
Robinson 20:53 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 4 3
Green 14:55 2-5 0-0 0-3 0 4 6
Patterson 5:35 1-3 0-0 1-4 0 0 2
Mann 00:04 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 46-93 31-39 10-36 22 29 133

Percentages: FG .495, FT .795.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (L.Williams 4-7, Green 2-5, Robinson 1-2, Leonard 1-4, Shamet 1-4, Beverley 1-5, Patterson 0-1, McGruder 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (L.Williams, Leonard).

Turnovers: 12 (Leonard 5, Green 3, Beverley 2, L.Williams, McGruder).

Steals: 12 (Leonard 5, Beverley 3, L.Williams 2, McGruder 2).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hart 34:33 4-10 0-0 4-10 1 4 9
Ingram 40:30 7-18 5-7 1-7 6 4 21
Favors 28:06 10-10 2-4 3-11 3 3 22
Ball 39:10 7-16 0-1 1-10 11 3 18
Redick 30:01 5-12 6-8 0-2 2 1 19
Moore 18:23 4-8 0-0 0-1 3 0 9
Hayes 15:35 3-3 8-12 3-5 4 4 14
Jackson 14:03 3-3 0-0 0-0 1 4 8
Alexander-Walker 13:58 3-6 2-4 0-2 1 2 10
Melli 5:41 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 240:00 46-86 23-36 12-48 32 26 130

Percentages: FG .535, FT .639.

3-Point Goals: 15-41, .366 (Ball 4-9, Redick 3-6, Jackson 2-2, Alexander-Walker 2-5, Ingram 2-8, Moore 1-5, Hart 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Alexander-Walker, Ball, Hart, Hayes).

Turnovers: 21 (Ball 6, Ingram 4, Hart 3, Alexander-Walker 2, Melli 2, Redick 2, Hayes, Moore).

Steals: 7 (Hart 3, Ball 2, Favors, Ingram).

Technical Fouls: None

L.A. Clippers 33 39 30 31 133
New Orleans 35 45 30 20 130

A_17,959 (16,867). T_2:35.