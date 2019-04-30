By The Associated Press
Through 2018
Trainer St 1 2 3
Todd Pletcher 2000-2018 52 2 2 4
D. Wayne Lukas 1981-2018 49 4 1 5
Bob Baffert 1996-2018 28 5 3 3
Herbert Thompson 1920-1937 26 4 3 1
Nick Zito 1990-2015 26 2 1 0
James Rowe Sr. NA-1925 18 2 1 1
Steve Asmussen 2001-2017 18 0 2 2
Max Hirsch 1915-1951 14 3 0 2
Woody Stephens 1949-1988 14 2 3 3
LeRoy Jolley 1962-1992 13 2 2 1