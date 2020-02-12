https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Kansas-St-56-West-Virginia-55-15049069.php
Kansas St. 56, West Virginia 55
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (11-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Beard
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Williams
|37
|6-14
|2-2
|0-8
|4
|3
|14
|Lee
|37
|6-11
|3-7
|3-16
|0
|2
|15
|Carr
|32
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Harris
|34
|7-13
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|4
|18
|Chapman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Macke
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Ebert
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrich
|4
|0-1
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons
|28
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|8-15
|6-37
|12
|15
|56
Percentages: FG 41.509, FT .533.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Harris 2-5, Carr 1-4, Simmons 1-1, Williams 0-7)
Blocked Shots: 8 (Lee 6, Beard 1, Carr 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Carr 4, Williams 3, Harris 2, Simmons 2, 2, Beard 1)
Steals: 4 (Lee 2, Harris 1, Goodrich 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA (14-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Niblack
|27
|5-13
|2-4
|4-7
|2
|4
|12
|Ejiofor
|22
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|6
|Deans
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|Gondrezick
|38
|3-12
|2-2
|1-6
|4
|0
|10
|Martin
|37
|4-17
|2-2
|1-7
|0
|2
|12
|Martinez
|13
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|6
|Norris
|18
|2-3
|1-1
|1-5
|0
|4
|5
|Rudd
|29
|1-4
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-64
|9-11
|12-39
|13
|19
|55
Percentages: FG 32.813, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Gondrezick 2-6, Martin 2-4, Deans 0-1, Rudd 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Martin 2, Norris 1, Rudd 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Niblack 3, Gondrezick 3, Martinez 2, Norris 2, Deans 1, Rudd 1)
Steals: 8 (Gondrezick 2, Martin 2, Niblack 1, Ejiofor 1, Deans 1, Rudd 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kansas St.
|15
|9
|6
|26
|—
|56
|West Virginia
|12
|12
|17
|14
|—
|55
A_1,455
Officials_Felicia Grinter, Mark Zentz, Cameron Inouye
View Comments