Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OHIO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ogbonda 27 5-8 3-4 2-7 2 4 13
Vander Plas 37 5-9 1-4 2-5 4 2 12
Dartis 32 3-8 0-1 1-4 0 2 8
McDay 24 5-7 2-3 2-2 0 2 14
Preston 40 7-11 4-5 1-8 12 0 20
Roderick 17 1-5 0-0 1-2 0 1 3
Mil.Brown 11 0-4 0-0 1-1 2 1 0
Murrell 8 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Foster 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
McMurray 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-56 10-17 10-29 20 14 72

Percentages: FG .482, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (McDay 2-3, Preston 2-4, Dartis 2-6, Roderick 1-2, Vander Plas 1-4, McMurray 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Mil.Brown 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 18 (Preston 7, Vander Plas 5, Murrell 2, Foster, McDay, Mil.Brown, Ogbonda).

Steals: 8 (McDay 2, Ogbonda 2, Mil.Brown, Murrell, Preston, Vander Plas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KENT ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pippen 17 0-6 6-8 1-4 1 3 6
Whittington 30 1-4 1-2 0-7 1 2 3
Roberts 26 8-10 0-0 0-2 2 3 21
Simons 37 8-12 4-4 0-2 2 1 27
Williams 35 5-10 3-4 1-3 7 0 16
Peterson 22 0-1 0-0 2-3 0 0 0
Williamson 20 4-6 4-4 1-4 2 2 14
Beck 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Santiago 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Bainbridge 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bennett 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Castillo 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
King 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-49 18-22 5-25 15 15 87

Percentages: FG .531, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Simons 7-11, Roberts 5-6, Williams 3-5, Williamson 2-3, Peterson 0-1, Pippen 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Roberts, Williams, Williamson).

Turnovers: 16 (Roberts 4, Simons 3, Pippen 2, Santiago 2, Whittington 2, Williamson 2, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Simons 4, Williamson 2, Peterson, Roberts, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ohio 38 34 72
Kent St. 42 45 87

A_5,218 (6,327).