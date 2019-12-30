https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/KANSAS-ST-69-TULSA-67-14938247.php
KANSAS ST. 69, TULSA 67
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Rachal
|34
|3-9
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|3
|9
|Horne
|32
|3-9
|3-3
|1-5
|0
|1
|10
|Korita
|31
|4-8
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|1
|12
|Joiner
|30
|2-9
|2-3
|1-6
|6
|2
|6
|Jackson
|18
|4-4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|10
|Igbanu
|17
|2-4
|2-5
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Ugboh
|13
|1-3
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Jones
|11
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Hill
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Earley
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-56
|12-20
|6-31
|12
|18
|67
Percentages: FG .429, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Korita 3-5, Hill 1-1, Jones 1-2, Horne 1-4, Rachal 1-5, Joiner 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Horne).
Turnovers: 12 (Jackson 3, Horne 2, Igbanu 2, Joiner 2, Hill, Rachal, Ugboh).
Steals: 7 (Rachal 4, Hill, Horne, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGuirl
|34
|3-9
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|2
|8
|Sneed
|34
|6-14
|4-8
|1-6
|2
|2
|18
|Diarra
|33
|8-16
|3-4
|2-5
|7
|4
|25
|D.Gordon
|26
|1-9
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|2
|Mawien
|26
|3-4
|3-4
|0-7
|1
|4
|9
|Sloan
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|Murphy
|15
|0-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|Stockard
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|McAtee
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|12-20
|9-34
|15
|17
|69
Percentages: FG .383, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Diarra 6-11, McGuirl 2-5, Sneed 2-8, Sloan 1-1, Mawien 0-1, Murphy 0-1, D.Gordon 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Mawien 3, Sneed 2, D.Gordon, McGuirl).
Turnovers: 11 (Diarra 4, Mawien 2, Sneed 2, D.Gordon, Murphy, Sloan).
Steals: 10 (Sneed 4, D.Gordon 3, Mawien 2, McGuirl).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tulsa
|34
|33
|—
|67
|Kansas St.
|40
|29
|—
|69
.
