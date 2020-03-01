https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/JACKSONVILLE-ST-75-TENNESSEE-TECH-71-15096078.php
JACKSONVILLE ST. 75, TENNESSEE TECH 71
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kuimi
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Williams
|22
|3-4
|2-6
|2-7
|2
|0
|8
|Allen
|22
|3-10
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|8
|Clay
|32
|2-13
|6-6
|1-4
|5
|3
|12
|Davidson
|33
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|9
|3
|6
|Vick
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|7
|Crosland
|17
|1-2
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Sylla
|17
|3-3
|1-2
|4-4
|0
|3
|7
|Golday
|15
|7-9
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|14
|Quest
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|4
|Wilkinson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|11-17
|11-27
|19
|20
|71
Percentages: FG .441, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Davidson 2-3, Allen 2-6, Clay 2-7, Crosland 1-2, Vick 1-5, Quest 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen).
Turnovers: 6 (Clay 2, Williams 2, Sylla, Wilkinson).
Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Davidson 2, Allen, Sylla, Vick, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|22
|5-10
|5-8
|1-2
|2
|3
|15
|Cook
|20
|1-2
|2-4
|0-3
|1
|0
|4
|Harden
|22
|0-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|Hudson
|35
|6-9
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|0
|16
|Henry
|38
|7-10
|5-6
|6-12
|0
|4
|19
|St. Hilaire
|20
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|0
|7
|Welsch
|20
|2-5
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|9
|Ware
|13
|2-4
|1-2
|2-8
|2
|3
|5
|Zeliznak
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-50
|22-29
|10-33
|14
|12
|75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .759.
3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Welsch 1-1, St. Hilaire 1-2, Hudson 1-3, Henry 0-1, Harden 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cross 2, Henry).
Turnovers: 11 (Cross 2, Harden 2, Hudson 2, Welsch 2, Cook, St. Hilaire, Ware).
Steals: 4 (Hudson 2, St. Hilaire, Ware).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tennessee Tech
|36
|35
|—
|71
|Jacksonville St.
|32
|43
|—
|75
A_885 (5,300).
