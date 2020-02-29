https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/JACKSONVILLE-53-STETSON-52-15095253.php
JACKSONVILLE 53, STETSON 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JACKSONVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bell
|25
|2-3
|6-10
|4-9
|3
|4
|10
|Arnold
|38
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|2
|Barnes
|24
|5-17
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|11
|McCallum
|35
|4-8
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|14
|Sides
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Wood
|21
|5-7
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|11
|Workman
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|2
|Norman
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Romich
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|9-14
|10-32
|10
|11
|53
Percentages: FG .358, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (McCallum 4-7, Sides 1-5, Barnes 1-7, Arnold 0-2, Romich 0-2, Norman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Bell 2, Sides, Wood).
Turnovers: 9 (McCallum 4, Bell 3, Arnold, Norman).
Steals: 5 (Wood 2, Bell, McCallum, Sides).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|STETSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gouety
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kabimba
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Jones
|30
|3-10
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|11
|Perry
|37
|8-21
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|2
|18
|Rawley
|31
|2-10
|2-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|6
|Aninye
|26
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Diawara
|26
|2-4
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|2
|4
|Panzo
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|2-8
|2
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|20-57
|6-8
|11-33
|8
|10
|52
Percentages: FG .351, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Jones 3-3, Perry 2-5, Panzo 1-3, Kabimba 0-2, Aninye 0-3, Rawley 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kabimba, Panzo).
Turnovers: 12 (Perry 6, Diawara 3, Aninye, Kabimba, Rawley).
Steals: 5 (Rawley 3, Kabimba, Perry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Jacksonville
|29
|24
|—
|53
|Stetson
|26
|26
|—
|52
A_768 (5,000).
