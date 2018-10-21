https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Ivy-League-Individual-Leaders-13324540.php
Ivy League Individual Leaders
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Lovett,Princeton
|5
|188
|1,588
|317.6
|Rawlings,Yale
|6
|222
|1,650
|275.0
|McGovern,Brown
|6
|269
|1,383
|230.5
|Glover,Penn
|6
|215
|1,303
|217.2
|Kyler,Dartmouth
|6
|134
|1,098
|183.0
|Banks,Cornell
|6
|162
|919
|153.2
___
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|Volker,Princeton
|6
|0
|0
|0
|60
|10.0
|Horsted,Princeton
|6
|0
|0
|0
|56
|9.3
|Ramos,Princeton
|5
|33
|5
|6
|46
|9.2
|Lovett,Princeton
|5
|0
|0
|0
|42
|8.4
|Alleyne,Columbia
|6
|13
|11
|12
|46
|7.7
|McIntytre,Harvard
|6
|15
|10
|12
|45
|7.5
|Davis,Dartmouth
|6
|30
|5
|11
|43
|7.2
|Brooks,Penn
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
|Shampklin,Harvard
|6
|0
|0
|0
|42
|7.0
___
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|Shampklin,Harvard
|6
|106
|778
|7
|129.7
|Volker,Princeton
|6
|69
|549
|10
|91.5
|Brooks,Penn
|6
|102
|544
|7
|90.7
|Lovett,Princeton
|5
|60
|449
|7
|89.8
|Coles,Cornell
|6
|78
|474
|4
|79.0
___
|G
|Att
|Cp
|InL
|Yds
|Tds
|Pts
|Kyler,Dartmouth
|6
|106
|81
|1
|953
|10
|181.2
|Lovett,Princeton
|5
|128
|79
|0
|1,139
|13
|170.0
|Rawlings,Yale
|6
|181
|122
|3
|1,562
|9
|153.0
|Banks,Cornell
|6
|124
|84
|3
|853
|6
|136.7
|Glover,Penn
|6
|151
|87
|3
|1,069
|5
|124.0
|Stewart,Harvard
|5
|98
|47
|0
|612
|6
|120.6
|Bean,Columbia
|5
|114
|70
|1
|670
|4
|120.6
|McGovern,Brown
|6
|218
|112
|5
|1,316
|4
|103.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|Ct Pg
|Klubnik,Yale
|6
|46
|568
|7.7
|Horsted,Princeton
|6
|45
|662
|7.5
|Shohfi,Yale
|5
|35
|502
|7.0
|Carlson,Princeton
|6
|36
|562
|6.0
|Castner,Columbia
|6
|30
|284
|5.0
|Smith,Columbia
|5
|23
|246
|4.6
___
|G
|Ct
|ReYd
|RecYD
|Horsted,Princeton
|6
|45
|662
|110.3
|Shohfi,Yale
|5
|35
|502
|100.4
|Klubnik,Yale
|6
|46
|568
|94.7
|Carlson,Princeton
|6
|36
|562
|93.7
|Farrell,Penn
|6
|25
|371
|61.8
|Hunnicutt,Dartmouth
|6
|17
|343
|57.2
|Scott,Harvard
|6
|25
|334
|55.7
___
|G
|InG
|Yds
|TD
|IPG
|Swann,Dartmouth
|6
|7
|77
|1
|1.2
|Floyd,Princeton
|6
|4
|11
|0
|.7
|Ogsbury,Harvard
|6
|3
|21
|0
|.5
|Dovi,Brown
|5
|2
|2
|0
|.4
|Condomini,Brown
|6
|2
|0
|0
|.3
|Jones,Cornell
|6
|2
|48
|1
|.3
|Martin,Penn
|6
|2
|23
|0
|.3
___
|G
|PRYd
|Yds
|Avg
|Bech,Princeton
|5
|10
|126
|12.6
|Hagdorn,Dartmouth
|5
|6
|69
|11.5
|Malcome,Penn
|6
|9
|75
|8.3
|Shohfi,Yale
|5
|6
|48
|8.0
___
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|Allen,Columbia
|5
|12
|324
|27.0
|Jones,Cornell
|6
|10
|251
|25.1
|Carbone,Princeton
|6
|8
|197
|24.6
___
|G
|Punts
|Avg
|Sot,Harvard
|6
|31
|40.1
|Brennan,Penn
|6
|35
|39.7
|Kopec,Brown
|6
|36
|39.4
|Galland,Yale
|6
|27
|38.7
|Schmid,Columbia
|6
|27
|36.3
___
|G
|FG
|FGA
|Pct
|PG
|Alleyne,Columbia
|6
|11
|12
|.000
|1.83
|McIntytre,Harvard
|6
|10
|12
|.000
|1.67
|Soslow,Penn
|6
|7
|11
|.000
|1.17
|Brady,Brown
|6
|6
|9
|.000
|1.00
|Ramos,Princeton
|5
|5
|6
|.000
|1.00
|Davis,Dartmouth
|6
|5
|11
|.000
|.83
|Galland,Yale
|6
|4
|6
|.000
|.67
___
|G
|RuYD
|ReYd
|Yds
|KRYd
|Yds
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|Shampklin,Harvard
|6
|778
|24
|0
|0
|0
|109
|802
|133.67
|Brooks,Penn
|6
|544
|166
|0
|0
|0
|116
|710
|118.33
|Horsted,Princeton
|6
|0
|662
|0
|0
|0
|45
|662
|110.33
|Shohfi,Yale
|5
|0
|502
|48
|0
|0
|41
|550
|110.00
|Coles,Cornell
|6
|474
|126
|0
|0
|0
|91
|600
|100.00
|Klubnik,Yale
|6
|0
|568
|0
|0
|0
|46
|568
|94.67
