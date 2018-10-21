G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Lovett,Princeton 5 188 1,588 317.6
Rawlings,Yale 6 222 1,650 275.0
McGovern,Brown 6 269 1,383 230.5
Glover,Penn 6 215 1,303 217.2
Kyler,Dartmouth 6 134 1,098 183.0
Banks,Cornell 6 162 919 153.2

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Volker,Princeton 6 0 0 0 60 10.0
Horsted,Princeton 6 0 0 0 56 9.3
Ramos,Princeton 5 33 5 6 46 9.2
Lovett,Princeton 5 0 0 0 42 8.4
Alleyne,Columbia 6 13 11 12 46 7.7
McIntytre,Harvard 6 15 10 12 45 7.5
Davis,Dartmouth 6 30 5 11 43 7.2
Brooks,Penn 6 0 0 0 42 7.0
Shampklin,Harvard 6 0 0 0 42 7.0

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Shampklin,Harvard 6 106 778 7 129.7
Volker,Princeton 6 69 549 10 91.5
Brooks,Penn 6 102 544 7 90.7
Lovett,Princeton 5 60 449 7 89.8
Coles,Cornell 6 78 474 4 79.0

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Kyler,Dartmouth 6 106 81 1 953 10 181.2
Lovett,Princeton 5 128 79 0 1,139 13 170.0
Rawlings,Yale 6 181 122 3 1,562 9 153.0
Banks,Cornell 6 124 84 3 853 6 136.7
Glover,Penn 6 151 87 3 1,069 5 124.0
Stewart,Harvard 5 98 47 0 612 6 120.6
Bean,Columbia 5 114 70 1 670 4 120.6
McGovern,Brown 6 218 112 5 1,316 4 103.6

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Klubnik,Yale 6 46 568 7.7
Horsted,Princeton 6 45 662 7.5
Shohfi,Yale 5 35 502 7.0
Carlson,Princeton 6 36 562 6.0
Castner,Columbia 6 30 284 5.0
Smith,Columbia 5 23 246 4.6

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Horsted,Princeton 6 45 662 110.3
Shohfi,Yale 5 35 502 100.4
Klubnik,Yale 6 46 568 94.7
Carlson,Princeton 6 36 562 93.7
Farrell,Penn 6 25 371 61.8
Hunnicutt,Dartmouth 6 17 343 57.2
Scott,Harvard 6 25 334 55.7

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Swann,Dartmouth 6 7 77 1 1.2
Floyd,Princeton 6 4 11 0 .7
Ogsbury,Harvard 6 3 21 0 .5
Dovi,Brown 5 2 2 0 .4
Condomini,Brown 6 2 0 0 .3
Jones,Cornell 6 2 48 1 .3
Martin,Penn 6 2 23 0 .3

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Bech,Princeton 5 10 126 12.6
Hagdorn,Dartmouth 5 6 69 11.5
Malcome,Penn 6 9 75 8.3
Shohfi,Yale 5 6 48 8.0

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Allen,Columbia 5 12 324 27.0
Jones,Cornell 6 10 251 25.1
Carbone,Princeton 6 8 197 24.6

Punting
G Punts Avg
Sot,Harvard 6 31 40.1
Brennan,Penn 6 35 39.7
Kopec,Brown 6 36 39.4
Galland,Yale 6 27 38.7
Schmid,Columbia 6 27 36.3

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Alleyne,Columbia 6 11 12 .000 1.83
McIntytre,Harvard 6 10 12 .000 1.67
Soslow,Penn 6 7 11 .000 1.17
Brady,Brown 6 6 9 .000 1.00
Ramos,Princeton 5 5 6 .000 1.00
Davis,Dartmouth 6 5 11 .000 .83
Galland,Yale 6 4 6 .000 .67

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Shampklin,Harvard 6 778 24 0 0 0 109 802 133.67
Brooks,Penn 6 544 166 0 0 0 116 710 118.33
Horsted,Princeton 6 0 662 0 0 0 45 662 110.33
Shohfi,Yale 5 0 502 48 0 0 41 550 110.00
Coles,Cornell 6 474 126 0 0 0 91 600 100.00
Klubnik,Yale 6 0 568 0 0 0 46 568 94.67