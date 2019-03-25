https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/IndyCar-Pole-Winners-13714111.php IndyCar Pole Winners The Associated Press Published 10:23 am EDT, Monday, March 25, 2019 Through March 24 1. Will Power, 2 Most Popular 1 Sandy Hook father commits suicide in Newtown town hall 2 Naugatuck officer disciplined for offensive Facebook videos 3 Alcohol may have fueled Sherman murder 4 Sherman man charged in murder 5 Adele and Jennifer Lawrence whoop it up at NYC gay bar 6 ‘Big Fish’ to open at Shepaug 7 CT police lieutenant posts racist Facebook videos View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.