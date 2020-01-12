https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Illinois-74-Minnesota-71-14969829.php
Illinois 74, Minnesota 71
Sconiers 3-7 0-0 6, Adashchyk 3-7 0-0 8, Brunson 6-12 1-2 14, Hubbard 4-14 2-2 12, Scalia 5-10 3-5 16, Tomancova 0-1 0-2 0, Powell 6-17 3-7 15, Totals 27-68 9-18 71
Blazek 4-5 1-2 9, Myles 4-9 2-6 10, Beasley 4-13 2-2 12, Ephraim 0-4 0-0 0, Holesinska 9-15 7-9 28, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2, Joens 0-1 2-2 2, Rice 1-1 0-0 2, Terry 4-10 1-1 9, Totals 27-59 15-22 74
|Minnesota
|16
|16
|17
|22
|—
|71
|Illinois
|19
|17
|17
|21
|—
|74
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-22 (Adashchyk 2-3, Brunson 1-2, Hubbard 2-6, Scalia 3-7, Powell 0-4), Illinois 5-13 (Beasley 2-4, Ephraim 0-1, Holesinska 3-5, Joens 0-1, Terry 0-2). Assists_Minnesota 10 (Hubbard 5), Illinois 10 (Blazek 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (Scalia 5-7), Illinois 40 (Myles 3-7). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Illinois 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,333.
View Comments