https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/Idaho-St-71-N-Arizona-67-14968437.php
Idaho St. 71, N. Arizona 67
Cool 0-0 0-0 16, Maker 0-0 0-0 0, Udengwu 0-0 0-0 6. Totals 0-0 0-0 22.
DeBisschop 0-0 0-0 18, Satterwhite 0-0 0-0 12, Shelton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 30.
Halftime_Idaho St. 31-26. 3-Point Goals_Idaho St. 0-0 (), N. Arizona 0-0 (). Rebounds_Idaho St. 12 (Udengwu 7), N. Arizona 14 (DeBisschop 10). Assists_Idaho St. 7 (Cool 7), N. Arizona 8 (Satterwhite, Shelton 4). Total Fouls_Idaho St. 0, N. Arizona 0.
View Comments