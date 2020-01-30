https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/INCARNATE-WORD-84-HOUSTON-BAPTIST-82-15015337.php
INCARNATE WORD 84, HOUSTON BAPTIST 82
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Willis
|33
|8-16
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|2
|23
|Balentine
|28
|8-10
|0-2
|1-3
|4
|0
|16
|Van Vlerah
|28
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|10
|Miszkiewicz
|27
|4-7
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|4
|8
|Lutz
|26
|4-11
|4-4
|1-2
|3
|5
|14
|Murray
|23
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|10
|Ene
|20
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|Davis
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|1
|Sato
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Swaby
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-61
|9-12
|6-25
|15
|21
|84
Percentages: FG .525, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Willis 5-10, Van Vlerah 2-3, Murray 2-4, Lutz 2-5, Balentine 0-1, Sato 0-1, Swaby 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray).
Turnovers: 12 (Balentine 3, Miszkiewicz 3, Ene 2, Lutz 2, Sato, Van Vlerah).
Steals: 10 (Balentine 2, Davis 2, Lutz 2, Willis 2, Sato, Van Vlerah).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dalton
|34
|1-2
|3-4
|2-8
|7
|2
|5
|Thompson
|34
|8-13
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|1
|19
|DuBose
|30
|7-13
|2-3
|1-8
|4
|0
|19
|Gates
|30
|4-8
|3-3
|1-2
|2
|3
|12
|Murphy
|18
|2-6
|5-8
|1-2
|0
|1
|10
|Pierre
|18
|1-6
|3-4
|0-4
|3
|1
|5
|Gomes
|15
|1-4
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|3
|6
|Uloko
|13
|2-4
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Iyeyemi
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Jones
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenzie
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-56
|23-30
|11-36
|16
|14
|82
Percentages: FG .464, FT .767.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (DuBose 3-3, Thompson 2-4, Murphy 1-2, Gates 1-4, Dalton 0-1, Pierre 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (DuBose, Gomes, Uloko).
Turnovers: 13 (DuBose 4, Pierre 3, Gomes 2, Thompson 2, Dalton, Murphy).
Steals: 4 (Dalton 2, DuBose, Gates).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Incarnate Word
|38
|46
|—
|84
|Houston Baptist
|42
|40
|—
|82
A_506 (1,000).
View Comments