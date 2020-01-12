https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/INCARNATE-WORD-73-NEW-ORLEANS-70-14968401.php
INCARNATE WORD 73, NEW ORLEANS 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|B.Robinson
|38
|4-11
|7-8
|1-3
|1
|3
|17
|Gates
|38
|5-10
|3-4
|3-13
|4
|1
|13
|Berzat
|32
|2-8
|2-2
|0-1
|4
|3
|8
|Green
|29
|4-8
|6-8
|0-2
|3
|4
|15
|Myers
|28
|2-3
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|5
|4
|Brown
|13
|2-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Freeman
|13
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|5
|8
|Carson
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|19-23
|7-30
|17
|27
|70
Percentages: FG .451, FT .826.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Berzat 2-4, B.Robinson 2-7, Green 1-3, Carson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Gates 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Myers).
Turnovers: 14 (B.Robinson 5, Green 3, Myers 3, Berzat, Brown, Gates).
Steals: 4 (Myers 3, Berzat).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lutz
|36
|6-12
|5-5
|0-4
|7
|1
|17
|Larsson
|32
|5-11
|9-10
|4-7
|2
|4
|19
|Miszkiewicz
|30
|0-1
|6-10
|3-9
|2
|4
|6
|Murray
|29
|3-9
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|8
|Willis
|29
|5-14
|5-6
|0-1
|0
|4
|18
|Ene
|17
|1-3
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|Swaby
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|2
|Balentine
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Sato
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|28-34
|11-32
|14
|22
|73
Percentages: FG .396, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Willis 3-7, Swaby 0-1, Ene 0-2, Lutz 0-2, Murray 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ene, Larsson, Miszkiewicz).
Turnovers: 11 (Miszkiewicz 3, Larsson 2, Willis 2, Balentine, Ene, Lutz, Murray).
Steals: 6 (Lutz 2, Murray 2, Miszkiewicz, Swaby).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|27
|43
|—
|70
|Incarnate Word
|31
|42
|—
|73
A_279 (2,000).
