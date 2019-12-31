https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/other-sports/article/ILLINOIS-ST-76-N-IOWA-70-14942305.php
ILLINOIS ST. 76, N. IOWA 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|36
|9-14
|3-3
|0-3
|3
|2
|23
|Brown
|35
|2-5
|3-6
|1-4
|3
|5
|8
|Berhow
|33
|1-9
|3-3
|2-6
|0
|3
|6
|Phyfe
|28
|6-9
|1-3
|5-12
|1
|4
|13
|Pickford
|23
|0-1
|3-6
|1-2
|2
|1
|3
|Haldeman
|17
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|0
|Dahl
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Kimmons
|9
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Carter
|7
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|8
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|13-21
|9-34
|11
|22
|70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .619.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Carter 2-4, Green 2-5, Brown 1-1, Kimmons 1-1, Berhow 1-6, Haldeman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Pickford).
Turnovers: 16 (Green 5, Brown 4, Berhow 2, Dahl, Haldeman, Kimmons, Phyfe, Pickford).
Steals: 4 (Brown, Dahl, Phyfe, Pickford).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horne
|35
|7-11
|5-5
|0-3
|4
|1
|22
|Fisher
|29
|3-7
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|5
|7
|Reeves
|27
|4-11
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|3
|13
|Copeland
|26
|4-10
|6-6
|0-0
|2
|5
|15
|Hillsman
|21
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|11
|Chastain
|19
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|2
|Torres
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Idowu
|16
|1-4
|4-6
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Boyd
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ndiaye
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-53
|20-24
|3-18
|13
|18
|76
Percentages: FG .434, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Hillsman 3-3, Horne 3-3, Reeves 3-6, Copeland 1-3, Boyd 0-1, Chastain 0-1, Torres 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hillsman).
Turnovers: 9 (Torres 3, Copeland 2, Horne 2, Fisher, Idowu).
Steals: 9 (Horne 5, Boyd, Copeland, Fisher, Torres).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Iowa
|30
|40
|—
|70
|Illinois St.
|20
|56
|—
|76
.
