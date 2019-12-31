FG FT Reb
N. IOWA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Green 36 9-14 3-3 0-3 3 2 23
Brown 35 2-5 3-6 1-4 3 5 8
Berhow 33 1-9 3-3 2-6 0 3 6
Phyfe 28 6-9 1-3 5-12 1 4 13
Pickford 23 0-1 3-6 1-2 2 1 3
Haldeman 17 0-5 0-0 0-1 1 4 0
Dahl 12 2-2 0-0 0-2 1 1 4
Kimmons 9 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 2 5
Carter 7 3-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 8
Totals 200 25-52 13-21 9-34 11 22 70

Percentages: FG .481, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Carter 2-4, Green 2-5, Brown 1-1, Kimmons 1-1, Berhow 1-6, Haldeman 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Pickford).

Turnovers: 16 (Green 5, Brown 4, Berhow 2, Dahl, Haldeman, Kimmons, Phyfe, Pickford).

Steals: 4 (Brown, Dahl, Phyfe, Pickford).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ILLINOIS ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Horne 35 7-11 5-5 0-3 4 1 22
Fisher 29 3-7 1-2 1-2 2 5 7
Reeves 27 4-11 2-3 0-3 1 3 13
Copeland 26 4-10 6-6 0-0 2 5 15
Hillsman 21 4-5 0-0 0-3 1 1 11
Chastain 19 0-2 2-2 1-1 2 1 2
Torres 18 0-2 0-0 0-2 1 1 0
Idowu 16 1-4 4-6 0-3 0 1 6
Boyd 5 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Ndiaye 5 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-53 20-24 3-18 13 18 76

Percentages: FG .434, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Hillsman 3-3, Horne 3-3, Reeves 3-6, Copeland 1-3, Boyd 0-1, Chastain 0-1, Torres 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hillsman).

Turnovers: 9 (Torres 3, Copeland 2, Horne 2, Fisher, Idowu).

Steals: 9 (Horne 5, Boyd, Copeland, Fisher, Torres).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Iowa 30 40 70
Illinois St. 20 56 76

.