FG FT Reb
ILL.-CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ferguson 32 6-15 1-3 0-9 9 3 16
Ottey 32 6-13 0-0 0-3 3 2 13
Boahen 29 3-12 2-3 1-4 3 2 10
Ahale 24 3-5 1-1 0-5 2 1 10
Blount 22 5-7 4-5 0-3 0 4 14
Bridges 20 3-6 0-0 2-6 0 4 6
Diggins 17 1-2 0-0 1-5 1 4 2
B.Taylor 12 0-2 0-0 0-1 2 1 0
Ejim 12 2-3 0-0 2-3 0 3 4
Totals 200 29-65 8-12 6-39 20 24 75

Percentages: FG .446, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Ahale 3-5, Ferguson 3-10, Boahen 2-6, Ottey 1-1, Diggins 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Ahale 2, Bridges 2, Blount, Ferguson, Ottey).

Turnovers: 11 (Ottey 4, Bridges 2, Ahale, B.Taylor, Blount, Boahen, Ejim).

Steals: 4 (Boahen 2, Ejim, Ferguson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
IUPUI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burk 40 6-14 4-4 0-3 1 3 18
Goss 39 6-7 4-7 4-15 1 5 16
Weatherford 38 4-19 7-10 2-8 3 3 17
Minnett 35 3-13 4-4 0-1 3 4 12
Depersia 32 0-2 0-1 0-5 3 0 0
Jackson 12 1-5 1-2 1-4 0 0 3
Kemp 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Kenyon 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-60 20-28 7-36 11 16 66

Percentages: FG .333, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Burk 2-7, Minnett 2-8, Weatherford 2-8, Depersia 0-1, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Goss 3, Weatherford 2, Minnett).

Turnovers: 9 (Minnett 3, Goss 2, Weatherford 2, Depersia, Jackson).

Steals: 4 (Depersia 2, Burk, Minnett).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ill.-Chicago 35 40 75
IUPUI 23 43 66

A_1,309 (6,500).