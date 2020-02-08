ILL.-CHICAGO 71, GREEN BAY 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GREEN BAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patterson
|12
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Davis
|30
|3-9
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|4
|7
|Hankerson
|32
|4-8
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|8
|McCloud
|28
|2-8
|10-13
|0-4
|3
|0
|15
|Schwartz
|23
|2-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|5
|Pipes
|24
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|3
|Bell
|22
|5-8
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|11
|McNair
|14
|3-4
|1-3
|2-4
|0
|3
|7
|Crist
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|0
|Chevalier
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Miles
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|12-20
|8-25
|14
|17
|58
Percentages: FG .375, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Bell 1-2, McCloud 1-2, Pipes 1-4, Schwartz 1-7, Hankerson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McNair, Schwartz).
Turnovers: 18 (McCloud 8, Davis 3, Hankerson 2, Pipes 2, Bell, Patterson, Schwartz).
Steals: 6 (Bell, Hankerson, McCloud, McNair, Pipes, Schwartz).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILL.-CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blount
|20
|2-2
|0-1
|0-4
|3
|2
|4
|Bridges
|21
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|6
|Diggins
|27
|4-8
|0-0
|3-12
|3
|3
|8
|Ferguson
|39
|5-11
|4-4
|1-6
|6
|3
|14
|Ottey
|35
|6-8
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|3
|18
|Boahen
|20
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|10
|Ahale
|17
|1-5
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|5
|Washington
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Wiley
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ejim
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-54
|10-11
|7-35
|16
|20
|71
Percentages: FG .500, FT .909.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Washington 2-3, Ottey 2-4, Boahen 2-6, Ahale 1-5, Diggins 0-2, Ferguson 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ferguson 3, Bridges, Diggins, Ejim).
Turnovers: 23 (Bridges 5, Ferguson 5, Blount 4, Boahen 3, Diggins 2, Ahale, Ejim, Ottey, Wiley).
Steals: 8 (Blount 2, Boahen 2, Ferguson 2, Diggins, Ottey).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Green Bay
|29
|29
|—
|58
|Ill.-Chicago
|40
|31
|—
|71
A_2,704 (9,500).