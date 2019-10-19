Houston leads series 3-2
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|5
|169
|16
|30
|3
|0
|6
|13
|21
|48
|.178
|Marisnick cf-pr
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Altuve 2b
|5
|19
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.316
|Brantley lf-rf
|5
|20
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|.300
|Tucker rf-ph
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Reddick lf-rf-ph
|4
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Maldonado c
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Correa ss
|5
|19
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|8
|.211
|Bregman 3b
|5
|15
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|.200
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|22
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|9
|.182
|Alvarez dh
|5
|19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|.053
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|20
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.050
|Díaz lf-ph
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Chirinos c
|4
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|.000
___
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|5
|171
|17
|34
|4
|0
|8
|17
|18
|53
|.199
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|21
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.381
|Maybin lf
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Torres 2b
|5
|20
|3
|6
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|4
|.300
|Stanton dh-lf
|2
|7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Judge rf
|5
|21
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|.238
|Hicks cf-ph
|4
|9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|.222
|Gregorius ss
|5
|19
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Urshela 3b
|5
|18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.111
|Gardner cf-lf
|5
|18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|8
|.111
|Sánchez c
|5
|20
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|11
|.100
|Encarnación dh
|4
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|8
|.067
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Cole
|1
|0
|7
|4
|0
|0
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Harris
|3
|0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Osuna
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Peacock
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rondón
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Smith
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.38
|Greinke
|2
|0
|10
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|4
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3.48
|Verlander
|2
|0
|13
|2-3
|10
|6
|6
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.95
|James
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6.75
|Pressly
|3
|0
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|13.50
|Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.00
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Britton
|4
|0
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cessa
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Chapman
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Kahnle
|4
|0
|4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Loaisiga
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lyons
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Sabathia
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Paxton
|2
|0
|8
|1-3
|8
|2
|2
|6
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2.16
|Tanaka
|2
|0
|11
|5
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.45
|Severino
|1
|0
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.15
|Green
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.91
|Happ
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13.50
|Ottavino
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|20.25
___
|Houston
|223
|013
|211
|01
|—
|16
|New York
|500
|304
|212
|00
|—
|17
E_Springer, Bregman, Torres 2, LeMahieu 2. LOB_Houston 86, N.Y. Yankees 55. 2B_Maldonado, Correa, Bregman, LeMahieu, Torres 2, Encarnación. HR_Altuve, Reddick, Correa 2, Springer 2, LeMahieu, Torres 2, Stanton, Judge, Hicks, Urshela, Sánchez. RBIs_Altuve, Brantley, Reddick, Correa 5, Springer 4, Gurriel, LeMahieu, Torres 6, Stanton, Judge 2, Hicks 3, Urshela, Gardner, Sánchez 2. SB_Altuve, Judge 2, Hicks. SF_Gurriel. S_Osuna, Chapman.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Bill Welke; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Dan Bellino; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Kerwin Danley. (Game 2) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Kerwin Danley; Right, Bill Welke; Left, Mark Carlson. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Marvin Hudson. (Game 4) Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Mike Everitt; Right, Kerwin Danley; Left, Cory Blaser. (Game 5) Home, Mark Carlson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Cory Blaser; Right, Dan Bellino; Left, Kerwin Danley.
T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:11.
T_Game 2 at Houston, 4:49.
T_Game 3 at New York, 3:44.
T_Game 4 at New York, 4:19.
T_Game 5 at New York, 2:59.
A_Game 1 at Houston, 43311.
A_Game 2 at Houston, 43359.
A_Game 3 at New York, 48998.
A_Game 4 at New York, 49067.
A_Game 5 at New York, 48483.