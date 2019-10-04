Houston leads series 1-0

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 1 33 6 9 3 0 1 4 5 10 .273 Gurriel 1b 1 4 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 .500 Bregman 3b 1 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 0 .500 Brantley lf 1 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .500 R.Chirinos c 1 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .333 Correa ss 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Alvarez dh 1 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 .250 Altuve 2b 1 5 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 .200 Springer cf-rf 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Reddick lf-rf 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

___

Tampa Bay

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 1 30 2 5 1 0 0 2 3 10 .167 Sogard 3b-ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1.000 Meadows rf 1 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 0 .500 Wendle 3b-ss 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Pham lf 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Lowe 2b 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .250 d'Arnaud c 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kiermaier cf 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Y.Díaz dh 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Choi 1b 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Adames ss 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Houston

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Harris 1 0 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Osuna 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verlander 1 0 7 1 0 0 3 8 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Pressly 1 0 0 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 27.00

___

Tampa Bay

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era McKay 1 0 0 1-3 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Poche 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Roe 1 0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Glasnow 1 0 4 1-3 4 2 2 3 5 0 0 0 1 0 4.15 Drake 1 0 1 2 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 18.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Houston 000 040 200 — 6 Tampa Bay 000 000 020 — 2

E_Lowe. LOB_Houston 15, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Gurriel, Bregman, Alvarez, Meadows. HR_Altuve. RBIs_Gurriel, Alvarez, Altuve 2, Sogard, Meadows. SB_Gurriel, Bregman, Springer.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, John Tumpane; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, James Hoye; Right, D.J. Reyburn; Left, Jerry Meals.

T_Game 1 at Houston, 3:24.

A_Game 1 at Houston, 43360.